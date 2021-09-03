Possibly, in this day of lower and lower public standards in word and deed, raising an eyebrow is passe.
But I remember reading a book by suspense novelist Richard North Patterson titled, “Eyes Of a Child,” in which the characters raised more eyebrows than suspense.
Harris raised an eyebrow. Caroline alone raised an eyebrow eight times. Caroline also smiled with one corner of her mouth — but that’s another skill.
This still interests me because raising an eyebrow is something I can’t do, even when I am shocked. Both eyebrows, sure, but not one. I don’t see how people do it. It takes the muscle control of a mime.
The first time Patterson had a character raise an eyebrow, I put the book down and tried it myself. No way. When I raise one, the other one goes up at the same time, same speed.
Every time Caroline raised an eyebrow, I stopped reading and tried it again. Maybe if the book had been longer. ...
“Eyes of a Child” is described on the inside cover as an “ingenious legal thriller.” Entertainment Weekly said “readers are apt to remain engrossed until the final page.”
Well, I was engrossed — but not enough that I didn’t stop each time Caroline raised an eyebrow to make a mark along the margin of the page. I became more engrossed in finding out how soon Caroline would raise her eyebrow again than in finding out who the murderer was.
Even though, along with the San Francisco Chronicle, I was “dazzled with the courtroom strategies right up to the very end,” I became even more dazzled with Caroline’s eyebrow acrobatics.
Finally, I went to the bathroom mirror and practiced because I thought when I doubted something somebody said, which is fairly often, it would be really cool to just raise an eyebrow instead of sputtering some cliche like, “get outa here.”
No luck. The only way I can raise one eyebrow is to hold down the other one with a finger, which loses something as a quizzical gesture.
I tried to find out where the expression “raise an eyebrow” comes from but the closest I got was “eyeball to eyeball,” which has a military origin. It means a direct confrontation. So while I can easily manage an eyeball to eyeball stance, it is not interchangeable with the more subtle raising of a single eyebrow.
So subtlety is out. If I question the veracity of what someone says, I’m just going to flat out have to say something unsubtle like, “I don’t believe you,” or even the more direct, “You’re a liar.”
And then, unlike Caroline and her tactfully raised eyebrow, in the flicker of an eyelash, I’ll be standing there, eyeball to eyeball, wishing I, too, could raise just one eyebrow at a time.
Maybe I’ll work on smiling with just one corner of my mouth.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.