When my mother died suddenly when I was 12, I blocked it all out of my mind so successfully that I’ve never been able to remember much about her. Still, it’s all up there in my head, experts say, 12 years of memories I wish I could get to now, if only I knew how.
But I do remember dresses my mother made for me. During the Depression, all mothers in western Oklahoma made their daughters’ dresses but the ones I remembered were special.
The first I remember is the one I am wearing in an 8x10 studio photo with my sister. She looks about 2 which would have made me 7. The photo is black and white but I vividly remember the smock-like dress of soft, flowing fabric with puffed sleeves was two shades of lavender with curlicues of applique around the neck and hem. It is a beautiful dress. I am wearing matching lavender anklets and black patent leather Roman sandals.
My little sister is wearing a pink dress with a hand-smocked yoke and tiny puffed sleeves. They are original, designer-quality dresses. A mother making those dresses would have had to love both the task and the little girls she so carefully put them on.
The next dress I remember was a stiffly starched pink cotton sun dress appliqued with darker pink tulips. I am 8 or 9 and wearing it in Uncle Jake and Aunt Katie’s front yard where we had gone for a summer supper and everyone is admiring the dress. It was my first sun dress and made me feel important.
In our church, Children’s Day was celebrated. Our mother always made us matching dresses out of dotted Swiss organdy. We then wore them every Sunday, took them off as soon as we got home from church and carefully hung them up.
I have a snapshot of me in a dress she made in what was probably the summer before she died. I am skinny with long, gangly arms and legs, pigtails and freckles — but my dress is pretty — dark blue and white polka dotted with an inset bodice of white pique.
None of the dresses were simple. The embroidery, the applique, the insets would have been complicated and time-consuming, which makes me think it must have been a creative pleasure for her, one she took pride in.
The last dresses she made for us were corduroy jumpers with matching tams. Mine was navy blue, my sister’s Kelly green.
They were not quite finished when she died and Aunt Katie got out the sewing machine and put in the finishing stitches. We wore them to the funeral on a below-freezing February day.
I don’t know why I remember those dresses in such intricate detail but don’t remember her sewing them, although she must have spent hours at the sewing machine. That’s one of those little doors I’m trying to unlock — what she looked like sewing, what she said, the measurements she must have taken.
And I wonder, too, why I never liked to sew.
