I asked a friend what she was reading. “A book about rudeness,” she answered. “It’s about what to do when people are rude.”
“What do you do?” I wanted to know.
She said the author had many suggestions for what he calls “the civility solution.”
‘I’d like to read that,” I said, having often been baffled for a better way to respond to rudeness other than yelling, “Yeah, you and your old man.”
She loaned me the book.
People are rude, the author says, when they are stressed, unhappy or rushed — or all three at once. I’ve noticed that. A lot. Rudeness is a symptom of a bad state of mind, he explained. That figures. Who would decide, “I’m in a really good state of mind. I think I’ll be rude to someone.”?
The bad state of mind, according to this book, comes from lack of restraint, inflated self-worth or low self-worth, materialism and mental health problems. Well, that pretty much covers all of us at one time or another, doesn’t it?
So, having an outline of what causes rudeness — information I pretty well knew already — I read on how to prevent it. Slow down. Have empathy, a positive attitude, respect others, disagree graciously, don’t argue, get to know people, pay attention to small things.
Well, there you are, all you rude people out there — just seven or eight things that require a complete reversal of personality and habit and you’re done with rude. Got it?
I was developing a rather rude attitude about this book. All this advice seemed namby-pamby, goody-goody, hoity-toity. I tried to think of other two word descriptive phrases but went blankety-blank.
I plowed on to Part 2: Situations and Solutions. Clearly this writer is too nice. The situations he described seemed trivial to me, on the rudeness scale, and his solutions unrealistic.
One example was a business associate named Gordon who has poor e-mail habits. We’re advised to say something like “Gordon, my friend, I must ask you to pay attention to a couple of things to make my life easier. Do fill in the subject. Don’t mess with the original message. Please check for spelling and grammar. Thank you very much for understanding.”
The author is not speaking the same language rude people use. He has lived a very sheltered life. The problem is he is simply too nice. He is not coming from the street, the sidewalk, the highway, the drive-through restaurant, the store counter, sports arenas — all those places where ordinary people run into rudeness — or, rather, rudeness runs into them.
There’s gotta be a better way to handle rudeness — somewhere between one extreme of punching the offender in the nose, giving him the finger or returning rudeness with rudeness — and the other extreme of sounding like a weird wimp.
Unfortunately, I don’t know what it is. Suggestions welcome.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.