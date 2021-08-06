I decided to make shish kabobs for supper. I marinated the meat in olive oil, wine and teriyaki sauce, chunked up a fresh pineapple, tomatoes and a Vidalia onion.
Yummm, I thought, carefully stabbing it all onto metal skewers and popping them into the oven under high broil. Three times I opened the oven door and leaned in to give them a turn. They were delicious. After supper, we went out on the patio to enjoy the cool of the evening.
“What’s that funny smell?” I asked my husband.
“What funny smell?”
I sniffed the air, trying to define it specifically.
“It’s kind of like how firecrackers smell after they’ve been set off,” I tried to explain.
“Maybe someone has been shooting leftover firecrackers,” he reasoned. He sniffed a couple of times. “But I don’t smell anything.”
“Nooo,” I continued. “It’s more like the old-fashioned permanent waves women used to get,” a definition that definitely dated me, I realized.
He dutifully walked from one side of the yard to the other to see if he could detect any strange odors that might signify a crises he had to take care of.
“I don’t smell a thing,” he informed me firmly, sitting down in a way that signaled, “and I’m not getting up again because you smell something funny.”
We sat quietly for awhile, listening to the mockingbirds, watching for hummingbirds, admiring the red hibiscus blossoms and the pink hollyhocks.
We didn’t have to say, along with James Russell Lowell, “And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days.” We just sat there together and companionably thought about it even if it was past June. Still, it was a little less perfect day because of that funny smell.
I looked disapprovingly at my husband. “Maybe it’s your cigarette,” I suggested.
“It’s not my cigarette,” he retorted “My cigarette doesn’t smell any differently than it did yesterday.”
I remembered reading about some cigarettes that were recalled but decided not to pursue it. I ignored the funny smell and we sat peacefully until the flowers and hummingbird feeder blended into the dark although I still thought it was odd my husband couldn’t smell anything peculiar.
As I was brushing my teeth before going to bed, I happened to glance in the mirror. I was horrified to see that my bangs were singed from one side to the other.
I rushed in to my husband. “My bangs are singed!” I exclaimed. I brushed my hand through them to show him and bits of scorched hair drifted to the floor.
“So that was the funny smell!” I said. “I was smelling my own fried hair!”
“Why do you wear bangs anyway?” he asked, trying not to laugh.
I glared at him. “That’s not the question here!”
“Oh,” he said. “How in the world did you do that?” he finally thought to ask.
I thought back. The shish kabobs. The broiler on high. Leaning in three times to look.
“Shish!” I said. “I ka-bobbed my hair!”
And that’s why they call them shish kabobs.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.