Within the last few weeks, the results of the 2020 Census were finally released amid delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While some preliminary data was released back during the spring, we now can look at the whole thing. I thought it would be interesting to explore what we learned about Oklahoma over the past 10 years.
Like a lot of states, Oklahoma also became more urban/suburban and less rural over the past decade. Oklahoma City added 100,000 residents and is now bigger than Boston. The problem for readers of The Lawton Constitution is that Comanche County was the only one of the 10 largest counties in Oklahoma to lose population this decade. Comanche County’s population loss is going to mean that we have less political clout within the state and are going to get fewer federal dollars coming our way.
So where did Oklahoma see growth? The biggest growth was in the biggest counties. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties make up almost 40 percent of the population of the state all by themselves. That statistic understates the impact that the OKC Metro area is going to have on Oklahoma politics over the next decade because three of the top four counties in terms of population; Oklahoma, Cleveland, and Canadian counties are all (at least partially) in the OKC Metro area.
As I have talked about before, the shift in population among Oklahomans from being a largely rural state to one which is predominately urban is going to mean that our congressional districts are going to have to be redrawn. Because of the growth of the large urban areas the large urban districts OK-1 (which has Tulsa) and OK-5 (Oklahoma City) are going to have to shrink geographically while our other three districts are going to have to grow to catch some of the outlining areas around these two major population centers.
The district that readers should keep their eyes on is the OK-5 which is made of three counties: Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole. Some of Oklahoma County is in Lawton’s district, the OK-4, but most of it is in OK-5. The Legislature is going to face an interesting dilemma within this district. According to the Keith Beall and Quyen Do, two leaders on the redistricting efforts in the Senate and House respectively, the target population for each congressional district is going to be around 792,000 people. Oklahoma County is north of 800,000 people all by itself. An easy way that the state Legislature could handle Oklahoma County is to cut out Pottawatomie and Seminole counties and let Oklahoma County be its own district. That would leave the outlying areas of the OKC Metro; Edmond, Yukon, Moore, etc. in the other congressional districts that border Oklahoma County.
A hypothetical congressional district that is only Oklahoma County is going to be one of the most competitive Congressional districts in the entire country. According to data from the Oklahoma Election Board, former President Trump only defeated President Biden in Oklahoma county by 1 percent of the vote. That broke down to less than 4,000 people. If the OK-5 had been only made up of Oklahoma County Stephanie Bice would have lost in her effort to unseat Kendra Horn. It would have been close but Horn, the Democrat, would have pulled out a victory by around 2,000 votes. If you are the kind of person who loves political ads, then you are in luck.
I am also interested in what is going to happen with the Oklahoma-4. Currently our district looks like a small triangle that includes Lawton, Norman, and even scoops up Tinker Air Force Base. While Comanche County may have experienced a slight population decrease, Cleveland County is the opposite. Cleveland county grew by almost 13 percent over the past decade. I suspect that the Legislature is going to want to keep Lawton and South-OKC/Norman together. To me that makes a lot of sense because of the commonalities of our communities. We both are home to universities, and it makes sense to have Tinker and Fort Sill in the same district if possible. Congresspeople face many challenges in terms of their time and focus so having a district that is heavily focused on Oklahoma’s military bases is a positive thing.
If the OK-4 does include Comanche and Cleveland counties, then we may end up facing some cuts as well. Our two counties together make up almost half of the population estimate for each of Oklahoma’s five congressional counties and that doesn’t include getting Tinker Air Force Base out of Oklahoma County. I’m look at the counties on the eastern edge of the district like Pontotoc and seeing if they end up shifting districts into the OK-2. Alternatively, the legislators could split Lawton and Norman up. The thing that makes the most sense to me would be to move Lawton into OK-3 along with the rest of western Oklahoma.
It is an exciting time to be a map nerd in Oklahoma. I hope that you will keep following it with me as we see what the Oklahoma Legislature comes up with.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.