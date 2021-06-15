Presidential succession is in the news. Reports have surfaced that people out there believe that President Trump is going to be reinstated as president in August. This coming August. The New York Times reported that President Trump himself is telling people that this is going to happen. Despite the confidence of the former president, I am telling you now that this is not going to happen. For one thing there is no evidence that Joe Biden did not win the presidency legitimately last November. But that is another column for another day. It is not going to happen because that is not how presidential succession works.
Today I want to talk to you about how presidential succession works and what it would take for President Trump to get back into office before 2024.
Presidential succession is something that has remained relatively consistent since the ratification of the Constitution. Succession is described in Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 of the Constitution. If the president and vice president were to be removed from office, “Congress may by Law… declaring what Officer shall then act as President.” Here is the nugget of truth to the “President Trump will get to be President again” theory. If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris defrauded the American electoral system that would be a crime. Crimes are impeachable offenses and they could both be removed from office. Congress could pass a law establishing the next President of the United States. While presidential succession was revised by the 25th Amendment in the late 1960s, that part of succession has remained constant. Congress has the ultimate authority to outline how succession works once we get past the vice president. So, if both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were removed from office then Congress has the authority to select the “Officer” who shall act as president.
To be clear though ... Congress has already done this. Congress defined succession by law in the Presidential Succession Act of 1947. The person who finished second does not automatically assume the presidency under this law. If they did then George McGovern would have been made the president after the Watergate scandal. After the presidency passes to the vice president it then goes to the Speaker of the House. After the Speaker it then goes to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate. It then it begins to make its way through the president’s Cabinet chronologically in the order that the Cabinet positions were established. None of these are jobs currently held by former President Trump. The Speaker of the House is Nancy Pelosi, and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate is Patrick Leahy.
What would it take for former President Trump to be re-established as President of the United States? Well … the most realistic scenario would be that the Republican Party seized the majority in the House of Representatives. If Republicans have the most seats, then they can select a new Speaker of the House. Technically the Speaker of the House does not have to be a member of the House of Representatives so they could then select Donald Trump as Speaker. That has never happened in the entire history of Congress, but it could happen.
The House could then impeach President Biden and Vice President Harris. Impeachment would then move over to the U.S. Senate. If Republicans could get 2/3rds of the Senate to vote to remove both Biden and Harris from office (or 17 Democrats and every single Republican based on the current partisan make-up of the Senate) then Donald Trump becomes the president again. That seems…. Unlikely. It is unlikely to happen by August 2021 given that the next General Congressional election is in November 2022.
Nobody likes to lose. It is also tempting to blame forces outside your control when you do lose. Trust me on this. I went to Oklahoma State University and have spent a lot of Saturdays blaming officials and referees rather than accept that my favorite team is just not very good. I might feel better for a while, but my team still lost and sooner or later I must accept it. The Constitution is extremely clear on succession and Trump supporters are better off focusing their energies on November 2024 and not August 2021.
David Searcy has degrees in political science.