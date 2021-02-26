Going through a stack of papers with the goal of throwing them away, I came across a page of questions that was a handout at some meeting I had attended.
The first sentence asked, “How often do you laugh?” and then there were nine more questions. There were no opening remarks or conclusions, so I guessed it was a handout for discussion.
I stopped to think, “How often do I laugh?” “Often,” I answered quickly. I am lucky to be around people who laugh a lot and of course this prompts me to laugh often, even though I live alone. I have two sons who live close by, who come or call nearly every day and should I be down, which seldom happens, are quick to laugh me up again. My third son lives in Oklahoma City but his phone calls, photos and emails are generally cheery. My grandson also lives in Oklahoma City and we text frequently, usually quite cheerfully, unless the OU football or basketball team, or the Dallas Cowboys have lost and then we agree there is no joy in Sportsville.
My friends are laughers. Not silly, inappropriate laughter, which is even more annoying than no laughter at all, but an appreciation of the ironies, the peculiarities, the vicissitudes of life that we choose to laugh at rather than cry. Sharing those moments makes it easier to accept them and even to find comfort.
The second question, “When was the last time you felt a true unfettered moment of joy?” That one’s easy. The last time I was with all my family — and not just a moment but all the time we were together. On Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the three in Oklahoma City and the four of us here got together on Zoom, masterminded by my grandson which, while not quite as joyful as being actually together with plenty of hugs, was still happily satisfactory. And there were flowers with messages on cards that made my heart swell joyfully with love and appreciation.
“How highly does your family value joy?” Highly, I’d surmise, since I think it would be difficult to feel true unfettered joy when I am with them unless they, too, were joyful.
“What activities bring you the most joy?” Pre-pandemic — Being at the lake with family, talking, telling stories, playing games. Meeting with them at a restaurant to celebrate a birthday. Lunches with friends. Book discussions. Flowers. Now — Visits from my two sons who live nearby. Reading, writing (but not arithmetic!)Watching hummingbirds and petting my cat in my back yard.
How much joy do you find in the town where you live? In your neighborhood? I’ve lived in the same house for 58 years but I only know my neighbors on each side whom I appreciate and like very much. But I like my town. Pre-pandemic, I found joy in its concerts, theater, art shows — more than I could attend. The people are friendly. Kind and helpful when I need help which, the older I get, the more I need. Strangers always show up to help when needed.
“What are your happy places?” was the last question. My answer: I’m lucky. I have a multitude of happy places. I am a happy person.
And I laugh a lot.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.