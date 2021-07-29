The big challenge confronting the post-pandemic economy is the double jeopardy of inflation and the continued weaknesses in some sectors of the economy and especially among minority communities. The challenge of this particular inflation for monetary policy is that it is caused by both demand-pull and supply or cost-push factors. Demand-pull inflation is caused by increases in consumer spending, investment, government expenditures, and net exports.
On the other hand, cost-push inflation is attributed to an increase in the cost of production which is in turn caused by increases in the prices of inputs including labor, raw materials, energy, and cost of transportation. Certainly, the bottlenecks caused by COVID-induced disruptions of all modes of transportation raised the cost of production of most companies.
Inflation has been rearing its ugly head in recent months, reducing the real income of households, particularly those who have stagnant wages and pensions. The inflation rate rose from 2% (annualized) in February 2021 to 5% in May 2021. A part of the recent inflation can be attributed to the so-called imported inflation. As the
The China-US trade war, and more COVID-specific supply chain disruptions in China and other trade partners have increased the prices of imported goods in the USA domestic market. Many US manufacturers and manufacturers in other countries who supply final goods to the US have experienced supply chain issues, particularly where they have depended on sole-source suppliers located in areas of COVID-lockdowns, border restrictions, labor market disruptions, etc. The growing labor shortage in China due to the greying of the population and the practice of the one-child policy for many has already raised the cost of China's export goods. The inflationary effect is very likely to be mitigated by the relocation of production from China and other fast-growing Asian countries to its low-wage countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. As the supply chain difficulties are eased, it is expected that the current inflation spike may run out of steam – the reason why President Biden and the Fed think that the current inflation is short-lived.
The Fed has maintained its benchmark interest rate, the overnight lending rate, close to zero since COVID began to stimulate the economy. Recently the Fed changed its expectations about inflation and is very likely to increase the interest rate toward the end of the next year. As a matter of fact, in the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting held on June 22, 2021, the Fed signaled an intention to increase the interest rate at the end of next year. The Fed believes that the current inflation is transitory and expects the inflation rate to be stabilized at around 3.4% toward the end of 2021, 2.2 percent, and 2.1 percent by the end of 2022 and 2023 respectively. The Fed’s new announcement about raising the interest rate next year set off alarms in financial markets all over the world as other countries are also thinking of raising their rates. Raising the interest rate could take the air out of the housing bubble and may prevent a financial crisis like the one that occurred in 2007-08. It remains to be seen whether the Fed can and will stay committed to keeping the inflation rate below the Fed policy target of 2% in the months ahead.
Since the Novel Coronavirus has exposed the weakness in the supply chain system, America and Canada both feel a renewed urgency to bring their offshore direct investments (production and manufacturing facilities) back to North America — a process known as reshoring. In the post-pandemic world, fear of supply disruptions rather than the domestic loss of jobs has emerged as the major criticism against outsourcing. The pandemic demonstrated in real-time how dependence on the foreign supply of critical goods such as ventilators and vital inputs such as semiconductors can deepen the impact of a crisis.
Finally, the pandemic has exposed a serious fault line in American society. A mega-crisis like the current pandemic acts like a stress test, exposing the weak nodes in the system. The widening income and wealth inequalities over the last few decades showed its ugly manifestations in various facets during the crisis. A large segment of the African-Asian community who does not have access to good hospitals or treatments has experienced high cases of COVID infections and death rates. APM Research Lab estimated that the age-adjusted COVID-19 mortality rate for African-Americans is 3.2 times as high as it is for the white population.
The African-American community also faces higher job and income losses than other communities, which pushed many of them below the poverty threshold level. According to a labor market report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate among the White population was 5.6% last February, while for the Black and Hispanic populations, the rates were 9.9 percent and 8.5 percent respectively. The ‘Economist’ magazine advocated for a new social contract that should address income and wealth inequalities along racial lines and the widening gap between the rich and the poor. The Magazine suggested that instead of relying on emergency measures that most governments embarked upon this time, they “need to find mechanisms that cushion people more effectively against income shocks and joblessness without discouraging work or crushing economic dynamics.”
Syed Ahmed, Ph.D., is a professor of economics, Lawton Independent Insurance Agents Endowed Chair in Business and director of Bill Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.