Call me paranoid but maybe grandmas should go on the “endangered species” list
First, Republican leaders in Congress warned us in 2009 that death panels would be deciding whether or not grandmas would be permitted medical treatment to keep us alive, should the health care bill be enacted.
Then TV cameras at town hall meetings all over the country focused in on wild-eyed citizens screaming, for example, that they didn’t want the government deciding whether their 87-year-old mothers — presumably also grandmas — would be put away.
There was a letter to the editor where the writer protested that his mother was 82 years old and he didn’t want the government deciding her outcome just to save money.
It was designed to make all the grandmas in America shiver in our boots or, since it was summertime, in our orthopedic sandals. And if, by then, we weren’t cowering in our beds with the covers pulled over our heads, on the last day of September came a story that a 10-year-old girl in England advertised her 61-year-old grandmother for sale on eBay.
The little girl described her granny as “rare and annoying and moaning a lot,” although she did add, encouragingly, that she was also “very cuddly and loves ‘word searches’” which was translated as crossword puzzles.
“Oh, no!” I thought, mildly considering hysteria. “That granny could be me!”
Oh, I would never describe myself as annoying. OK, so some in my family have been known to point out that I occasionally ask too many questions and even hint, ha ha ha, that perhaps I shouldn’t tell them what to do so often because, after all, they are adults of a certain age.
And moaning a lot? Well, yes, who old enough to be a grandma doesn’t moan just a teensy bit about the state of the union, the state of the state, about TV, the rest of the media , the weather and, yes, just a teensy mention in passing about our ailments, real and imagined? What moderately informed grandmother wouldn’t moan about the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys? And so on.
Very cuddly? Lordy, yes, that’s me, cuddly, cuddly, cuddly. I see myself as a humanoid teddy bearess.
Word searches? Meaning crossword puzzles? That’s me, again. I work on crossword puzzles on car and plane trips, during sports events, TV commercials, boring meetings and while others text and twitter. Sometimes I e-mail my grandson to ask him, for example, what’s a six-letter word for a Godzilla contemporary that was a flying turtle.
Ebay offers from 27 bidders shot up to 20,541 pounds (that’s more than $32,000 in American dollars) for Zoe’s granny before the online auction site closed down the sale due to regulations on human trafficking. Ebay bosses said the site did not allow humans to be bought and sold. Even grandmas, no matter how annoying they are, how much they moan.
Between the threats of being offed by a death panel and being offered for sale on eBay, I thought back then, maybe the only hope for America’s grandmas was to start a petition — a petition to be Grandmothered In.
Of course, none of those dire predictions ever happened. The health care bill passed. People — even grandmas — maybe even especially grandmas — were better off. Even without a petition, we were grandmothered in.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.