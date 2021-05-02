This time of year always makes me feel hopeful as students are graduating from high schools and colleges across the country. You may not realize it, but Great Plains Technology Center has a program that reconnects students, ages 16-20, to a high school diploma.
Our SCORE program (School of Career Opportunities and Real Education) is a dropout credit recovery program designed to reconnect educational and occupational goals. SCORE gives students a chance to spend half of the school day on academics and the other half on career training. We will celebrate our SCORE students who are graduating at 7 p.m. May 18 at the McMahon Auditorium. We are so proud of each of them for overcoming setbacks and adversities to pursue their diplomas.
Students in the SCORE program study applied math and communications, biology and chemistry, and principles of technology. The also take life skills classes to be better prepared for the “real” world. A traditional high school experience is not for everyone, and SCORE closes the gap.
The Director of the SCORE program is Blake Thomas, who previously served as a principal in Lawton Public Schools. SCORE was founded in January 1995 and we accepted our first students in August 1995. Our first graduating class was only eleven students, and we have had over 100 students each year in recent years.
There are a lot of kids who are like square pegs trying to fit into a round hole in the traditional school setting. They are very bright, talented kids who learn differently or need to be in a different setting. SCORE provides a place where students are loved, cared for and not allowed to fall through the cracks.
The program has nine highly qualified instructors on that teach subjects like History, English, Math and Science. Students are able to study technology, construction and other hands-on careers for half of the day each day. The SCORE team also includes a counselor who provides career guidance, test prep assistance and life skills. Class sizes are intentionally small so that every student is valued, respected and receives individualized attention.
If you know someone who would be a great fit in SCORE, please contact the office at 580-250-5538. Feel free to schedule a tour of the program and meet the wonderful staff. Classes will resume in August 2021. It has been a tough year to be a senior, so congratulations to our 2021 SCORE graduates who will receive their diplomas on May 18. We are extremely proud of you!
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology School.