When a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd on April 20, much of our nation breathed a collective sigh of relief. Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after 13 days of emotional testimony and 10 hours of jury deliberation that centered on his use of force against Floyd, an African American who died in Chauvin’s custody.
The trial featured video footage showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, and drew national and international attention to the treatment of African Americans by the police and the need for criminal justice reform in the United States. The jury made history with their verdict, for law enforcement officers are rarely found guilty in cases involving the use of deadly force, and likely precluded what might have been weeks of unrest if Chauvin had been acquitted. Based on the information available to the general public, and to the extent justice is possible in such cases, the jury seems to have done the best they could.
But what comes next?
Many pundits have argued the egregious abuse of police power evidenced in the Floyd case should be a catalyst for long-overdue reforms of the criminal justice system, specifically regarding the latitude given law enforcement officers to use deadly force and the legal consequences they risk when they use it. Reformers have called for sweeping overhauls of law enforcement, including reductions in police funding, the end of no-knock warrants that allow officers to enter a property without prior notification of the residents, and a ban on the use of various restrictive physical holds by police. Others demand limitations on or a banning of qualified immunity that protects police officers from legal liability when acting in good faith, the establishment of civilian oversight boards to discipline law enforcement officials, greater transparency in investigations involving the use of deadly force, and limitations on the circumstances under which police can pull people over for routine traffic stops.
Opponents often counter that while the system is flawed, police officers serve the greater good under extraordinarily challenging circumstances and need our support if they are to maintain law and order. They argue police are under more scrutiny than ever before thanks to the introduction of body cameras and endless social media criticism, are required to make split second life or death decisions while reacting to threats both real and perceived in dangerous neighborhoods at all hours of the day and night and should be supported by the public rather than roundly criticized for the actions of the handful of officers who make mistakes or are truly abusive. They insist that police officers have the difficult and often thankless task of confronting the worst elements of society and must receive enough latitude, support, and resources to operate effectively.
As always, there is truth on both sides.
There is no denying the long history of racism in the United States, particularly directed against African Americans, and it is impossible to ignore the very real fear many African Americans and other people of color have of police officers. The rate at which black Americans are killed by police is more than twice as high as the rate for white Americans, and though the number of white and black people killed each year by police is approximately the same (around 500), the risk to black Americans is far higher because they represent only 13 percent of the population.
Regardless of race, the risk to our young men is staggering. Between 2015 and 2020 approximately 1,000 people a year were killed by the police in the United States, and more than 95% were young men between 20 and 40. Shootings take place in every state, and though they are more frequent in larger cities the three states with the highest rate of police shootings per capita are New Mexico, Alaska and Oklahoma.
Yet police officers are also at risk. Forty-five were killed by gunfire in 2020, while others died in vehicular assaults or accidents. They are at risk every single day, outnumbered and vulnerable in a society awash in firearms. They have to assume every time they stop a car or enter a home that guns are present, that every time someone turns away from them or reaches into a car they may be reaching for a weapon, that watching crowds are as likely to take out their phones and film them as they are to help them, and that every split-second decision that goes badly will be second-guessed by the rest of us courtesy of social media. Many of these risks have always been inherent in policing and are the price police pay for wielding as much power as they do, but it is important to recognize that their jobs have gotten harder in the last decade.
All of us should be able to empathize with the frustration and the rage of those who lose their loved ones to police violence and support sensible reform. We should also be able to empathize with police officers who are willing to hold their own accountable under the law and in exchange deserve our support. There are bad police officers out there. Derek Chauvin was one of them. But there are thousands more who represent us at our best — selfless, courageous, and honorable, and we must find a way as a people to reduce the racism in the system while still encouraging our best and brightest to become police officers. If we cannot, we risk making our racial problems even worse and driving too many good people out of law enforcement.
