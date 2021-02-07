Education as we know it is different. The future of education looks different than it does today. At LPS, we are continuously looking for new ways to enhance the educational environment for the success of our students.
We are reinventing and thinking outside of the box. If it’s not available, we are not afraid to step out and build it ourselves. We are fortunate to have both the career center and university in the same city limits as our school district. The collaboration between our academic facilities is exciting. That is something our community can be proud of. We have fabulous programs and we are working hard to move forward together with a plan of action.
Great Plains Technology Center (GPTC), Cameron University (CU), and LPS continue the partnership and collaborations ensuring our children can take full advantage of the opportunities presented here in the Lawton Fort Sill community.
A graduate today is different from when I graduated a couple of years ago. Don’t laugh, it really wasn’t that long ago. OK, maybe it was. Our mission at LPS is to prepare Life-Ready graduates. In moving forward and taking education to the next level, we consistently ask ourselves how do we prepare students for life after high school.
To answer that, we started by discussing more opportunities for our elementary schools. Thanks to the Lawton Public School Foundation’s (LPSF) generous donation of $50,000, we are bringing in Makerspaces. These spaces will give students an area to be hands-on and create, build, as well as, explore new learning concepts while sharing imaginative ideas with their peers.
One of the things we are currently working on for middle schools is increasing the curriculum, and offering numerous classes for high school credit. When our students are in high school, they will have the opportunity and flexibility to take courses helping them with their career path. Whether they are going in the trade field, college path, workforce, or military, this is the time for them to explore areas of interest.
We do not want students to graduate early. Instead, they will have high-quality options in the electives offered. Our goal is that students will not have to pick between the two or three classes they want to take. Instead, open the window of opportunity to ensure they can choose all the programs they are excited to take.
I also want to remind our families that if a student is on the path to graduate early, please consider staying and taking college courses. College is free as we cover the costs of tuition. The LPSF stepped up and donated funds to cover the fees and cost of books for concurrently enrolled LPS students.
Meeting our mission of preparing Life-Ready graduates is imperative to the district and community leaders. We are fortunate to have all three educational institutions and numerous community groups working together making positive impacts for our youth.
We’ve worked through this as a community and quite a bit of action has taken place already. Some things happen faster than others, but the work continues. It’s great to know what we are capable of doing, but it’s still eating that elephant. You got to do it one bite at a time, and we can’t just say “let’s wait.” I am encouraged and rejuvenated to see where we have come since the start of this school year. This is just the beginning and we are ready to expand for the better. Remember, “You don’t have to be bad to get better!”
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.