The Fourth of July — a day for Americans — all of us — to put aside for one day our contentious differences, our prejudices, accusations, intolerance — and celebrate our oneness in being Americans. A day when the answer to that querulous question: “Can’t we all just get along?” is “yes” instead of “no.”
It’s a day to have a picnic, eat fried chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, chocolate cake, homemade ice cream.
It’s a day to sing “America.”
“My country, ‘tis of thee,
Sweet land of liberty,
Of thee I sing;
Land where my fathers died,
Land of the pilgrims’ pride,
From every mountainside
Let freedom ring”
To sing our National Anthem — high notes and all —
“Oh, say, can you see, by the dawn’s early light,
“What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming?”
‘It’s a day to sing “America the Beautiful”:
“O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain
for purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain”
and its motivational last verse
“America! America!
“God shed His grace on thee,
“And crown thy good with brotherhood
“From sea to shining sea.”
That part about brotherhood from sea to shining sea should tell us it is:
-a day not to listen to call-in shows filled with hate and misinformation
-a day not to watch TV blabbermouths who rant and rave with malicious intent
-a day not to read about ugly and hateful acts reported only for their sensationalism and provokability
-a day to ignore racists, political bigots, rumor-mongers, media repetition of falsehoods designed to incite and inflame
-a day to delete emails, blogs, twitters and texts that tear down and divide instead of building up a united population.
July 4 — Independence Day — is a day to read the radical Declaration of Independence approved by the Continental Congress 245 years ago.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” declared the 56 courageous signers, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
This sentence has been called “one of the best-known sentences in the English language and the most potent and consequential words in American history.”
Isn’t today the right day to read that sentence again? We can Google all these documents quicker than we can light a firecracker.
July 4th is a day to read the Constitution, beginning with its historic and moving preamble:
“We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessing of Liberty ...do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”
It’s a day to read our Bill of Rights — those world-changing rights beginning with Freedom of Religion, Speech, Press, Assembly and Petition
It’s a day that, when it’s over, we wonder why we can’t keep on insuring domestic tranquility by shutting out the haters, the ranters, the ravers, the dividers for one more day. And then another...
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.