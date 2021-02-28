Great Plains Technology Center is in the midst of our Career Tech Student Organization (CTSO) competition season right now. Typically it is a time when our six student organizations are actively involved in exciting, in-person, hands-on and leadership competitions. It is a wonderful time for our students to demonstrate what they have learned and to hone their skills in competition with students from other tech centers.
This year is completely different. Our instructors and students are having to demonstrate tremendous flexibility and adaptability as all of the competitions are being conducted virtually. Here’s what that means. The Oklahoma CareerTech Department had to devise a platform for students to videotape demonstration of their skills in a variety of contests, and upload them online. Many videos had to be shot from two angles and proctored by several people. Judges will then judge the competitions virtually as well.
I must say that our students and instructors have risen to the occasion in a big way. I am so impressed by the way everyone has tackled these new methods of competing. I am also grateful for the sacrifices everyone has had to make to ensure the process works. Jenna Alston, our Activities Coordinator, has gone above-and-beyond to coordinate the various competitions and assist with helping them run smoothly. She has been able to call on the IT department to assist as well.
“I have been so impressed with all of the students, instructors and our IT department for the flexibility and adaptability they have demonstrated regarding virtual CTSO competitions,” Alston said. “Our IT department has ensured we have the proper technology and enough proctors for every single recorded virtual event for SkillsUSA. Without them, we would not have been able to meet the requirements that the state has in place for the virtual contests.
“The students enjoy contest and have no issue with competing virtually. They seem to just be thankful that they get to compete this year. The instructors have been very flexible with scheduling and getting everything on their end handled.”
Student organizations are a vital part of the curriculum at Great Plains Tech. Our goal is to prepare students for success in the workplace and in life, and these organizations are a key to making that happen. We want students to learn about leadership, teamwork, effective communication, working under pressure, citizenship and character development. Participating in student organizations helps them develop in each of these areas and prepares them to become a sought-after career professional in the real world of work, where a lot more than technical skills matter.
Our student organizations include: SkillsUSA, Business Professionals of America (BPA), Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Educators Rising and Technology Students of America (TSA). Students in these organizations have the opportunity to compete at the local, state and national level. Students who place, usually in the top three, are able to advance to the next level of competition.
Great Plains Tech has a long history of state and national officers and winners, going back to 1972. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary we are recognizing Milestone Moments and recently recognized former student Reta Burch, Great Plains’ first student to hold the state’s highest VICA office of president. VICA is now SkillsUSA.
For me, as a junior and senior student attending welding while in high school, and as a Vocational Industrial Clubs of American (VICA) member, I learned about public speaking, how to conduct a business meeting following Robert’s Rules of Order and I even learned a little bit about welding during my two years as a student at Great Plains. In my position today, the leadership skills developed during my two years in VICA helped prepare me for life after welding.
You will find that many state and national leaders acknowledge that participation in a CTSO in high school was a key factor in their success. As the CareerTech website says, “inspired students lead to successful people and their teachers are often a major reason for that inspiration.” I couldn’t agree more. Our instructors inspire students every day. They have modeled leadership, flexibility and adaptability all year long, and are modeling it again in this CTSO competition season.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.