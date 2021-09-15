I have never been good at finding a place I fit in. I have always struggled to fit in, to be like everyone else. I was always the outsider, the new person, and quite frankly, I still am. As a child we moved often, and even though I was friendly, it seemed like I was never quite able to find a group. By my third high school, I could have cared less about fitting in, I just wanted to graduate and start living.
As an adult it seems as though I am in this situation more often than not. I love to be everyone’s friend. I love meeting new people, having incredible conversations, and helping as I can. But, through moves, career choices, and life, I am always the new person, the one on the edge. I never quite seem to fit in, I have one foot in the group, and one foot wandering on the outside.
As I hit 40 I became OK with this and my differences. No matter how you slice the cake, I will always be different, and because of life experiences, see the world differently. I have long since stopped trying to walk to the same beat as everyone else. I have come to fiercely love the path I am on, and to be honest, my scars hold me back, the numerous times my heart has been broken, my perspective proven wrong, or seen through a facade keeps me from completely joining in.
This past week, I found myself reflecting on acceptance. I don’t mind being alone, I love meeting new people, seeing new things, and having new experiences. Yet at the end of the day I find such comfort in coming home to my dogs. But why? Why do I feel such comfort surrounded by a pack of motley mutts, each with a story and more scars than me? The daily needs and attention they require would drive most people insane, I mean my poor Raffy takes 3 vitamins and Claritin twice a day, and often needs help getting comfortable. But there is no other place I would rather be. Selina pushes me to my limits daily, between the bites, nips, and barks, which I am pretty sure are bad words, and potty accidents, there are days I sit on the floor and cry, but when she wakes up barking from a bad dream, or Raffy’s barks scare her, I am running full force to find her and comfort her.
As I thought about this, I realized I feel the most accepted with my rescue dogs because they have scars and imperfections, they need help, extra love, and a lot of patience. They are far from perfect, but have a perfect love for me. On my good days, and bad days, days I am exhausted and walk around muttering my to-do list, days I find myself crying from the sheer pressures of life, Raffy and Selina are next to me. Together we make it through the days, supporting each other, comforting each other, and loving each other right where we are. Their scars and imperfections make them perfect. They have learned to look beyond the exterior to the interior and love the imperfect person I am.
Imagine a world where we stopped putting on airs and pretenses, we simply existed. A world where we could say, “I am a bit frazzled today and it makes me jumpy,” and be accepted. I have created that world at home with my dogs, and let me tell you, it is amazing. The anger, hatred, and madness that surrounds us would stop, if we just learned the lesson rescue dogs can teach us. We all have our scars, imperfections, rituals, and needs, but at the end of the day, what makes us strange and different is what makes us perfect.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.