What makes you happy?
I mean really happy. It’s not a rhetorical question, I think it’s something we need to consciously think about. Especially these days. And then pursue it with all the gusto you can manage.
If only we (myself included) could redirect a chunk of the time spent dealing with negative people, trolls on the internet, rude drivers, etc., how much happier could we be?
Anyone else feel like we’re living a real life version of that old Hee Haw skit? “Gloom, despair and agony on me. Deep, dark depression, excessive misery.”
If you lived with my dad, you watched that show, like it or not.
I’ve had a theory for a long time that talk radio is the number one cause of road rage. Back in the ‘80s, my primary car was an old ‘65 Impala I was restoring. It only had an AM radio and, there being very few music stations I liked on the AM band, I transitioned to talk. After a few months, I found myself arriving at work or at home in a much more foul mood than when I’d climbed into the car.
And that was before it had gotten as divisive as it has today.
Heck, I found it true even for sports talk radio when I was living in the OKC metro. Al Esbach used to call it the “freaking moron line.” I’d listen to them and begin to wonder how they managed to get through their daily lives, having just told you the depth of their intelligence.
So, I’ve largely abandoned talk radio. I still listen from time to time, but if the “freaking moron line” is open, I gravitate quickly back to a ‘70s, country, pop or almost anything else.
We need to find our happy place.
As a kid, I got to go to Knott’s Berry Farm a few times. If you’re not familiar with it, it’s the same Knott’s folks that make jams and jellies and in the ‘20s they turned part of the old farm into a family theme park that still attracts about 4 million people per year. Comedian Steve Martin got some of his earliest “show biz” experience performing there, including some of his early work as a banjo player. I always loved a bit he did that I first heard in the ‘70s where he proclaimed “You can’t sing a depressing song when you’re playing the banjo. … When you’re playing the banjo, everything’s OoKaayyyy. I always thought the banjo was the one thing that could have saved Nixon.”
If you haven’t heard it, look it up on YouTube and listen. Tell me he’s not right. You’ve got to find your happy place.
Find something that makes you smile. My wife and I? We love “patio time.” Generally, we put the phones down, disconnect and just talk about the day, talking about shared experiences, family or whatever, but just talking. On the best days, we’ll be out there for hours. Sometimes, we’ve talked until long after dark and we wonder where the evening went and “Did we really just forget about dinner?”
She’ll tell me it’s sick and twisted, but I also have a lot of fun playing with spreadsheets. I can lose hours trying to make it do something I’ve never tried before. The joy of a proper logic or Vlookup formula is a thing of beauty. (She may be right about the sick and twisted part.)
So back to the road rage. My son offered another solution when I was talking to him this past week. He’d been in D.C. doing some training with a group. It was pretty confined in that they were all at the same hotel, doing the same activities, talking through the issues each evening. Pretty intense stuff.
The hotel, he told me, was about three and a half miles away and early on, one of the guys suggested they each ride one of those public scooters to class in the morning. Being how he is, he said he’d have never gone for it on his own, but wanting to be part of the team, he joined in. And loved it.
“You just can’t ride a scooter to work and not arrive in a good mood,” he said.
No, you won’t see me zipping down Gore on my way to the office on a scooter. But it made sense.
Turn off the talk radio, block the trolls, or, heck, learn to play the banjo. (I don’t recommend “spreadsheet therapy” as a coping mechanism for most of you.)
You have to find your happy place. And do all you can to stay there.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.