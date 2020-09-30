I cannot believe this year is almost over. It has simultaneously flown by and dragged on. I have come to learn a minute, especially when working out, can feel like 10 years and a day can feel like 5 minutes.
The essence of time, of the gift we have been given to be present with our families, is fleeting and deceptive. Because time dares to taunt us, to make us think we have more time than we do, to force us to rush through moments which could become memories, we must strive to always remember she is a trickster and never believe her promises for more time.
For my family, the school year never truly ended. B. went from her sophomore year to summer school to JROTC Camp to her junior year. There was no pause, no moment to just sit back and idly enjoy a long summer afternoon. Perhaps that is why this school year felt more like a chore, a duty, an obligation, than an exciting new beginning. Or maybe it’s the pandemic and the way it has complicated everything.
October is the onset of the holiday season. The moments to enjoy life, to relax, and turn moments into memories are fading. Soon we will be knee deep in the hustle and bustle of Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving pies and Christmas glitter. When in these next few months will we stop and enjoy life? When will we learn from this year and invest in memories, laughter, and life?
The next few weeks are a precious gift to us, the time prior to the rush of the holidays. I hope to enjoy a few lazy afternoons with my family and friends, get a few more workouts in, and maybe start my holiday shopping. But truly, the next few weeks should be about reflection. What have we learned? What have we gained? How could we improve on the current situation? Can we start 2021 better than 2020?
I am not a fan of new year’s resolutions, I don’t believe they work. I do believe in making changes now, in being resolute to invest in myself, to making the person I could be better than the person I am today. Why wait until tomorrow to improve myself? That which we put off is never completed, it is not truly a goal, nor does it contain the significance of a true resolution.
And so, I ask, as September fades with the leaves, what changes can you make now? What moments can you turn into memories? How can you outsmart time herself and find moments where none had previously existed?
As I watch this year begin to fade, I am both happy and sad. This year has shown me what I am made of, what I am capable of, and the extent of growing I still have ahead of me. I am saddened by the anger and hate so visible within our communities, of the lost friends, and the stolen moments. I always thought I understood the value of time, our most precious commodity, I didn’t until I was forced to miss my family for months at a time, to not be able to hug my parents. This year has shown me the value, the preciousness of the moments, the hugs and laughter shared, the new friendships, and how to overcome challenges. I trust time to bring a better tomorrow.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.