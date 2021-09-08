Even though we are well into September I cannot believe summer is coming to an end. After the past year and a half, the changing seasons have become more important than ever. Watching nature follow her slow progression, understanding that no matter what changes, she will continue to follow her patterns brings comfort and a quiet stillness to my soul.
Fall is the beginning of the year for me. Even though this is my child’s last school year, changing the habit of thinking of the start of the school year as the beginning of the year will be a challenge for me. In some way, my life has followed the school pattern for well over 35 years. Habits this long lived are difficult to break.
As the evenings shorten and the sun rises later and later, I find I miss the time I spent outside with my dogs in the early morning, watching the sun rise as they completed their morning inspection of the yard, while I sip a cup of coffee, contemplating what the day will hold. The darker mornings make getting up harder, and with the start of the school year, my mornings are much more hectic. Yet, somewhere in the dewy moments I can still find the much-needed peace to calm my soul and ensure a great day.
The beauty of the changing seasons is one I will never quite become accustomed to, moving from bare branches, to small buds, to large green leaves designed for shade, to bold colors warning you to prepare for the coming cold season. Life has a beauty, a rhythm of its own that we seem to miss in our rush to get to the next meeting. The wind carries the whispers and beauty of the changing seasons, gently whispering them, yet we seem to give little heed. We pay attention to the changes around us less and less.
As much as I love summer I am excited for this fall. I can feel excitement in the air, a promise of change. Perhaps the secret lies not in the passage of the seasons, but in the lessons and messages the seasons can share with us. Nature is continually changing, continually reinventing herself, learning how to adapt, how to thrive in the chaos of the world. As people, we can get stuck in ruts, going through the motions, forgetting to adapt. We become so mired down in the here and now, we forget to nurture ourselves, to spread our roots, and grow toward the sun. What would happen if we pushed ourselves to shed a layer every season, to grow whether we wanted to or not?
Being completely honest with you, it is time for me to shed a layer, and force myself to grow. I have skirted the issues too long, hidden behind the comfort of the pandemic. It’s time for me to shake off the blah, and force myself to take one step every day to achieve my dreams, no matter how much I would rather lay in bed. Maybe that’s why I am excited for fall, the changes I know are coming, and the changes I am hopeful for.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.