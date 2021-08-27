The older we get, the bigger our ears get. Over 50 years, our ears can grow an average of just under half an inch. If that’s the average, does that mean some people’s grow a whole inch?
If you’re a big-bodied, big-headed, no-neck monster type — think defensive lineman — no problem. If you’re more the petite type with a smallish, round head, it could be a problem.
I’ve been thinking off and on about ears ever since I was read “Little Red Riding Hood” for the first time.
Little Red Riding Hood’s exclamation, “Oh! grandmother, what big ears you have!” inspired me to sit in church every Sunday and stare at the ears of everyone who looked old enough to be a grandmother which, when you are 2, is just about everyone.
There’s a logical explanation for lengthening ears for every woman who has worn dangling earrings for decades.
But it’s not a gender problem. A writer for the British national newspaper, “The Guardian,” said his ears have got larger as he got older. “Now it’s becoming embarrassing,” he complained, and asked, “Are there any pills you can take to shrink them. ... I’m looking for ear reduction,” he elaborated.
The scientific explanation is that although bones stop growing after puberty and muscle and fat cells slow down, cartilage keeps right on growing until the day we die. Cartilage is what ears and noses are made of. And to accentuate, literally, the problem, at the same time cartilage is growing, our earlobes elongate from gravity. With or without earrings.
What puzzles me is if our ears our getting bigger as we grow older, why is our hearing getting worse? You’d think with bigger ears, our hearing would improve to where an eldest son would not have to keep asking, “Mom, do you have your hearing aids in?”
I ran into an old friend at a banquet several years ago. He is both a visionary and enthusiastic — an enthusiastic visionary — and he immediately launched into an explanation of his plan for direct medical care that could cut costs by 30 percent with better outcomes and improved patient satisfaction. Someone joined us and, with a grin, asked, “Is he pinning your ears back?”
“No,” I said, but noticing a downward tug, “he might be making them longer.”
There are both advantages and disadvantages to longer ears.
It could be a disadvantage if you have a tin ear, are having it talked off, are lending it or are wet behind them; if they’re burning, red, ringing or flapping.
It could be an advantage if it’s music to your ears, can’t believe your ears, have an ear to the ground or half an ear, are keeping an ear out for or are playing it by ear.
It’s really true, according to the Dr. Oz show. Older people have larger ears. Noses too.
Let’s not talk about noses now.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.