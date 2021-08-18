With the beginning of the school year my mind resets and is ready to conquer new adventures, dream big, and live a life I choose. But after the past two years, years of uncertainty, fear, and at times, hopelessness, for the first time in a long time, I am afraid. The “what-ifs” circle in my mind, making it impossible to pause and focus on one dream. The idea that maybe right now is not the right time to start something new, to expand, to take the first steps towards a dream are threatening to slow me down, worse yet, stop me in my tracks.
Let’s be real, the past 20 months have been rough. Even the most positive and optimistic person has struggled to keep their sunny perspective on life. After opening my business, I thought I had conquered fear, I thought I was over the negative thoughts and worry. I guess I was wrong. No matter what I try, being grateful, volunteering, or listing my wins, my ability to be positive and snap back has dwindled. Sheer determination and will has kept me moving forward. The urge to nap away the afternoons is slowly growing stronger and stronger. Setting a routine is impossible, and honestly, most days, I would like to just run away.
But what would running away solve? My fears, worries, and uncertainties would follow me. Sure, they would look slightly different, be wrapped differently, but ultimately they would be the same fears, worries, and uncertainties I ran from. I am wise enough to know the grass is not greener on the other side of the fence, they simply have better fertilizer. Ultimately, the change lies in me. I have to want to grow and move forward more than I am scared.
Admitting this is hard. Saying I have had a poor attitude, struggled with fatigue, and a lot of days wanted to quit feels inauthentic. Yet the truth is the truth, and if I want to stay true to myself, be genuine, I have to share the ugly with the pretty. I am scared. There I said it. What if all of my well laid plans fail? What if my daughter moves away to college and never comes back? What if Raffy goes to live in the dog park in the sky? What if, what if, what if? Where did these thoughts come from? Why am I so blah? Why are colors less bright?
Moving forward will be tough, but sharing my fears makes me feel better, not alone, and now I know I am accountable to you. The journey in life is hard, scary, and lonely. We choose to make it lonely because we refuse to talk about our feelings, our insecurities, our hopes and dreams. What if we shared these things? What if we were honest, said we are scared, and then took the first step? The first step is always the hardest, but it is infinitely easier when someone walks with us.
I think it is time to admit we are all tired, need a break, and are struggling with a bad attitude. Moving forward is going to take a lot of energy, grit, and tenacity. I’m not sure I can do it on my own, but I know I can do it with people I care about beside me. As we start this new school year, let’s leave our fears and doubts behind us and focus on the future. We can make the future whatever we want, and I don’t know about you, but I want a bright, cheery, colorful future. So let’s eat a great snack, take a long nap, and take the first step together.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.