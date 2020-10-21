Your mindset determines your success, your ability to grow and to adapt. A closed mindset creates limits, places blinders on one’s eyes and hides a person’s true potential. The way we see a problem and approach our day and schedule can tell a lot about a person and the success they will achieve in their life.
Recently, a friend and I were talking about our schedules, workloads and balancing our families. We laughed as we realized we are both accustomed to working all the time, of never stopping or taking a day off. Rather than saying our jobs are Monday through Friday, 9 to 5, we embraced an entrepreneurial mindset. We looked at each day with the perspective that we get to do our work, to follow our passions and spend time with our children.
So many people try to block their days, to place certain activities in certain time blocks. Living a life so contained greatly limits what you are able to accomplish and the opportunities you can take. Each of us are business owners and balance our businesses with jobs, part-time and full-time, as well as side hustles. We are both mothers with active children and take pride in being present throughout the day with our kids. Each of us takes advantage of every moment our children want to spend with us because we both know these moments are finite, they will eventually end.
As we talked, we realized we had operated with an entrepreneurial mindset for years, much longer than we had been business owners. Somehow, as we learned to juggle all of our responsibilities, we came to understand the value of a flexible workday, of working longer hours with breaks in the afternoon to be with our children. Each of us has risen in the middle of the night to complete a task before our children are up, or have worked late into the night. Not because we love to lose sleep, but because we value our families.
After the conversation, as I drove home, I thought about what we had said, and how our lifestyles have afforded us both so many opportunities. I was able to become a CEO at 32 after completing two master programs. And at 38, I was able to choose to leave a traditional job to open my own business. By living in a way that suited me and my family, I was able to accomplish more, to pursue my passions, and to be open to more opportunities than many others. The gift of not having a concrete plan, the ability to have the open mind to see the value in time with my family, the flexibility I learned juggling work, family, school, and being a caregiver have given me the gifts of adaptability, foresight, fortitude, determination, and grit. Investing time to achieve my goals has shown me what I am capable of, and how far I can push myself.
Learning to operate within the pandemic has not been as challenging for my friend and me. We have found creative solutions to problems and have even stretched ourselves by adding work to ensure we are able to care for our families. But two things never change, our drive to learn and to better ourselves, and the drive to be present with our children.
Rather than seeing all that we lack, let’s look at all that we have and how we can adapt to our environment, adjust our days, and be present with our children.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.