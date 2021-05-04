Last week President Biden addressed a joint session of Congress. This speech was a little different than the typical joint addresses on a couple of points. One of the first was that because of COVID-19 only 200 people could attend as opposed to the typical 1600 that are present. This drained the event of some of the typical pomp where scripted applause and standing ovations are the norm.
In his speech President Biden discussed what his Administration has been able to accomplish over his first 100 days in office and outlined several new programs, collectively known as the American Families Plan, that I will probably talk about in future columns as they move through Congress. This week though I wanted to do something a little more light-hearted…. Was it boring? Ted Cruz thought so because he appeared to fall asleep during the event.
There is conflicting evidence on whether Joe Biden’s speech was successful. On one hand people who watched it seemed to like it. A CBS-YouGov poll run found that 85% of the people who watched it approved of it. Similar results were found in a poll run by CNN-SSRS which found that 78% of people approved of his speech. Those numbers are, obviously, very good. While both polls had an over-sampling of Democrats, they still demonstrate that most people who watched it thought that it was good. Unless you were Ted Cruz who fell asleep.
The bad news if you are President Biden is that most people did not watch it. Biden’s speech was seen by an estimated 22.6 million viewers across seven networks. That is a remarkable decline. Former President Trump’s first address to Congress had 48 million viewers and former President Obama’s first address to Congress had 52.3 million viewers. There are obviously some caveats here. The Nielsen ratings do not include people who watched the speech online, nor do they include people who watched excerpts from the speech that were shared on social media as opposed to watching an entire address. There is also the fact that viewership for traditional programming is down everywhere as more and more Americans have begun streaming. Joe Biden’s numbers may not look good, but they perk up when you consider he more than doubled the viewership of the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony. I have no idea if Ted Cruz stayed up to see Anthony Hopkins win his second Best Actor award but I suspect that he did not.
Presidents are often compared to their predecessors and by that measure President Biden is always going to be more conventional. His speeches are more deliberate, and he chooses his words more carefully as opposed to firing off Tweets. He was also a more known political commodity before getting elected president. He served in the United States Senate for decades and spent eight years as the vice president. His mannerisms, particularly his disdain for malarky, are both old-fashioned and well known by this point.
President Biden also is not the public speaker that former President Obama is. Biden is excellent and moving when he talks to people in a one-on-one environment and less effective at addressing large crowds. He also addresses crowds less frequently than his predecessor. While some of that is due to the ongoing pandemic, it is also not something that President Biden naturally excels at. During the 2020 campaign Biden earned the nickname Sleepy Joe from former President Trump partially because he was seen as a boring alternative. This nickname is still occasionally used by Republicans, including by Ted Cruz, who fell asleep during Joe Biden’s address to Congress.
Is it a requirement that the President be someone who attracts constant media attention and gets everyone running to their television sets? Should we even want a President who does that? President Biden is the first president since Gerald Ford to have served more than four years in Congress. He knows how policies are made and that it is not by getting yourself trending on Twitter.
I taught a class on Legislative Process last fall and I assigned my students a book on the law-making process. It was 600 pages. To avoid making a government that could be tyrannical, the Founding Fathers made one that was slow and inefficient. Slow and inefficient is a fancy way of saying “boring.” Our government is boring by design. In that sense President Biden may end up being perfect for the job because he is apparently so boring that he put Ted Cruz to sleep on national television.
Whether President Biden’s calm boringness will bring him policy success is yet to be seen. Given the politically polarized climate he governs, passing his programs is going to require patience, wisdom and political panache. It also would not hurt if he could get Ted Cruz to sleep through an important vote or two.
David Searcy has degrees in political science.