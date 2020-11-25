Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and some of us are facing uncertain holidays, loss of jobs, loss of families, or the inability to celebrate with family members. Times have been uncertain, and the general atmosphere has been tense. Yet, 10 months later, we still have few if any answers and no timeline for things to return to normal.
I have spent the past few weeks reading a lot of psychology articles about the state of our mental health. Each of us has been pushed past our limit and we are all struggling with maintaining a positive outlook. The pandemic has stretched us in more ways than we ever thought possible, add to that the stress of the holidays and the uncertainty of the economy, we have created a perfect storm.
Experiencing emotions is normal. Many of us will be angry, sad, or even fearful tomorrow. Some of us will be lost in grief, grief for what we have lost, and grief for those we have lost. These emotions are normal and it is ok to feel that way. We should not brush aside our feelings, nor should we ignore the feelings of our neighbors. If you do not feel like celebrating tomorrow, that is OK. It is perfectly fine to feel blue, to not want to celebrate. It is not OK to react to our emotions or to allow them to drive us.
A great way to stay connected to our mental and emotional health is to take a daily diagnostic of where we are. Asking yourself how you feel, what you need, what unmet needs you have, if you are tired, stressed, or in pain will allow you to name what you feel, identify what you need, and create a plan to meet those needs. When you name and own your needs and feelings, they no longer own you, you have taken back control. This means you can reflect, respond, and work towards improving your situation, and not allow these feelings to drive you, causing you to react and hurt others as well as yourself.
If you are experiencing an increase in emotions or feel like it is more than you can handle, please reach out to a mental health expert. There is no reason to try and work through this on your own. There is no shame in asking for help, in fact, I think it takes great strength to ask for help and I admire you for being so brave.
If friends and family don’t feel like celebrating with you, don’t force it. You need to celebrate for you, you need to experience the joy of the holiday. Try something new, find new ways to be together and celebrate, create new traditions. Don’t force yourself to celebrate the way you always have. Give yourself permission to find a safe way to celebrate the holidays.
I understand how many of you feel. We are facing new traditions this year as well. It’s difficult, even scary, but I know that together my family and I will make it. I wish each of you a very happy Thanksgiving. I am grateful for all my readers, so many of you have shared memories or moments with me this past year. I am hopeful we will be able to continue sharing moments for years to come. And I am confident that next year will be amazing.
— Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.