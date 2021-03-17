Growing up I never gave much thought to this holiday. During my elementary years, the holiday was an excuse to wear festive pins, giggle, and hope the boy we liked would dare to pinch us. For students in a Catholic school, this was a wild day, and a much-needed respite from the strict rules and dress code. The years I lived on the East Coast, this was a huge holiday celebration. Rivers were dyed green, the Irish bars held parties complete with live music and authentic food.
Other than enjoying the festive attitude the holiday created, I knew little about its origins, why the anniversary of the death of St. Patrick was celebrated. St. Patrick was born in Roman Britain during the 5th century, captured by the Romans, made a slave and taken to Ireland. Escaping slavery, St. Patrick returned to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to the island. The holiday became a part of the Irish culture in the 9th and 10th centuries.
Ironically, historical records indicate the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601, in the Spanish Colony of St. Augustine, Florida. Homesick Irish soldiers serving in the British Military marched in New York City on March 17, 1772. The popularity and enthusiasm for the holiday in New York City, Boston, and later Chicago, grew from this initial parade.
Every culture has a story, a special holiday celebrated in an effort to keep our cultures alive, to honor our ancestors, and to feel connected to something larger than ourselves. As parents, these cultural traditions and celebrations take on a new meaning, they become a mechanism to share our culture and history with our children. As we share the holidays with our children, we are not only sharing our culture, preserving history, but also connecting our children to their heritage, sharing their story with them.
Our children, not understanding the significance of these celebrations, enjoy the festivities, the levity in the air, and participate in them as a way to be with family, not realizing the larger significance at hand. As young adults, we often stray from our family traditions, seeking our lives, our identities. Every person is born with the desire to create their destiny, to make a life of their own, yet we are all also born with the deep desire to connect to our past, to know our heritage, and honor our culture. These links to our culture ground us as we create our lives, as we learn what is right for us, what we want, and the direction we want our lives to take.
As a first generation American, I am proud of my Hispanic heritage. The rich culture, traditions, fiestas, and food remind me of my past, of those who came before me, and are influencing my story. More often than not, these simple traditions were the only thing that grounded me as I explored life, the whispers and reminders of who I was and the legacy I carried. And it was these whispers that helped me make the decisions I needed to make, to stay focused on my dreams, and always keep one foot moving forward, while the other remained rooted in my culture and traditions.
I am grateful my daughter knows her story, knows her culture, and as a teenager, deeply embraces it. This knowledge has given her the courage to remain strong in her identity and to learn who she is and what she wants. Our shared culture links us in a unique way, the traditional celebrations or just because celebrations bring us closer together than anything else could. These traditions will link us when she leaves for college and starts the journey of her life. Our shared culture, our shared identity, will forever link us together.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at beleivestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.