Could there ever be two daily breaks for elementary school kids to go outside, play on equipment, work out disagreements and learn to socialize and be sociable? We could call it “recess” and watch classroom productivity increase.
Could there ever be days or times when school teachers can truly model behavior and professional attire for our kids who may aspire to professional lives? A day with coats and ties rather than jeans, rather than leggings, rather than Nike’s? Not expensive; just professional.
Could there ever be a requirement for completion of two years of a foreign language in all our middle and high schools to learn the basics of the English language and its proper usage and grammar? Romance languages like Latin; Spanish and Italian provide a great start. While aptitudes vary, any child is capable when properly taught.
Could there even be a time when Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Trigonometry, Geography, Biology and Physics were all offered to all high schoolers in every school in America?
Could there ever be a time when the arts, in all of its forms, could return to our education system? Drama, band, chorus and chorales, instrumental ensembles, drawing, painting, poetry and more? George Bernard Shaw once said, “Life without art would be unthinkable. A place without art is a place that cannot exist, not as long as we still have thoughts.” And our schools is where we must start. Pablo Picasso perhaps said it best, “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.”
Could there be a time when our communities understand that the real value of the dollars that they spend toward education of their children are best spent in the classroom and on teachers, and the peripheral items such as vast members of the administration and huge investments in infrastructure are largely wasted. A time when a teacher can raise a family on annual compensation.
Could there ever be a time when parents encouraged their children to enter vocational fields which do not require a college education? Plumbers, welders, electricians, air conditioning experts, cooks, auto mechanics, and managers at many levels simply don’t require college degrees, provide outstanding income and job satisfaction. Can there be a time when our culture changes to allow it?
Could there be a day when the concept of uniformed service is acceptable to a majority of the population? Not the draft, not mandatory military service, but two years of service to our Country. Could be the Forest Service, Medical Service, or any worthy contribution. The Peace Corps also works.
Could there be a day when household pets are treated as creatures of God and not abused, bred ruthlessly and made to suffer horrible deaths? Pets are completely, totally, and irreversibly dependent on humans to water, feed and love them.
Count there ever be a time when educational control was truly at the local level with local school boards making local decisions which affect local kids? A time when the state legislature does not assert itself into the process about which they virtually and actually know very little.
Could there be a time when public policy is decided by the active, well-intentioned negotiation between political parties, designed to produce the very best possible negotiated position for the people? And not the whims of the progressives and the ultra-conservatives?
While we might all agree there would be wonderful outcomes, many would be surprised to know that each of these occurred, and were accomplished in the United States some sixty years ago.
So, there was a time ... could it ever return?
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.