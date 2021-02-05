A friend and I were visiting. I asked her about someone she saw a lot more often than I did.
“He’s doing well,” she reported. “But his friend is having some medical problems. She’s been so good for him,” she went on. “They enjoy each other so much.”
I was sure that his wife, one of my best friends who had died many years ago, would have approved. It is relationships, connections, that bring joy to our lives, make us happy, from kindergarten to senior citizenship.
A few days later, another friend who volunteered at the senior citizens center told me about a man who had come in and said to her: “My wife died six weeks ago. I don’t know what to do.”
“You’ve come to the right place,” she told him. “Here we all have the same aches and pains and everyone’s grandchildren are special!” She’s jolly and friendly and I’ll bet she immediately cheered him up as she showed him around the center. She said countless friendships and more than one romance had resulted from their weekly dances.
When my mother died, my father was only 40 — old to me at the time. Even with two little girls to raise and brothers in nearby towns, he was extremely lonely and depressed. We were all relieved when a year and a half later, he remarried.
They had more than 40 years together and, once she retired from her rural mail carrier’s job, they spent all their time together. He loved to fish and she quickly learned to enjoy it too. They shared fishing adventures with my Uncle Doc and Aunt Ida. When it was too cold or too hot to fish, they played cards and dominoes.
When daddy died, my stepmother was lost. “I miss Joe so much,” she said over and over and rejected most of my suggestions for getting reinvolved. Then, after Aunt Ida died, it wasn’t long before she and Uncle Doc were spending time together, going out to eat, watching their favorite TV shows. The old sparkle came back in her eyes and, to my and my sister’s amazement, she occasionally told a mildly raunchy joke, followed by her lady-like little laugh.
I often think about something Eric Weiner said in his book, “Geography of Bliss,” about happiness. “Happiness is not a noun or a verb,” he wrote. “It’s a conjunction. Connective tissue.”
Whether we’re just beginning that first day of first grade, junior high or high school, a new job, or starting the painful path of rebuilding our life after the loss of a spouse, the relationships we build and nurture with our family, our friends, especially those who are close at hand, make that connective tissue that keeps us happy. And being happy helps keep us healthier.
So here’s to connections — to having someone to talk to, to laugh with, to make us wake up in the morning looking forward to the day. Here’s to relationships — mine, yours, everybody’s. May we keep the ones we have. May we make new ones along the way.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.