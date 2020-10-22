The concept of what physical pain is, or may be, evolves as we grow. As a young child, what is believed to be pain when we fall may often be simply fear, or surprise, and the calming voice of a young mother explaining reassuringly that it really didn’t hurt at all, solves the problem. A bit older and a playground fall, a hairline fracture or an elbow scrape create real pains, but the duration is short and often accompanied by bragging rights with schoolyard friends.
Then there is certain to be, for many, real pain. The pain of a root canal or multiple teeth being removed. The pain of a knee replacement, or the pain followed by the bliss of childbirth, or the pain of a life-changing disease, be it cancer, multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis.
My real pain started nearly 25 years ago on a morning jog through the academic area of Fort Sill, a run I made daily for months during my tenure as Fort Sill’s Assistant Commandant. There was no stabbing pain, no knife in the back, simply a dull and throbbing tightening which became, over time, unforgettable.
At least I’m hopeful it’s forgotten after 25 years of massage, chiropractic adjustment, pain management, steroid shots, pills, and simply hoping it would get better. After nearly five hours under a surgeon’s knife, two nights in the hospital, 14 days in a skilled nursing facility enduring physical and occupational therapy, two weeks with in-home care and now physical therapy on an outpatient basis, I’m ready for it to be over.
The decision to finally have the long-delayed surgery because I thought I could “gut it out” was finally driven by one very simple thing —pain. I could not sit, walk, sleep or be comfortable. I had to do something. With the aid and advice of my pain management doctor, I took numerous steps before the day for cutting actually arrived.
1. I tried on surgeons like I test drive cars. I examined the background, resumes and experience of four prominent Oklahoma City neurosurgeons, who were happy to discuss how they would do the procedure, a two-level fusion of three lower back vertebrae, how many similar procedures they’d performed, where they would perform the procedure, how long the back incision would be (it ranged from 3 to 7.5 inches), and what pain medication would be prescribed post-surgery. I selected the surgeon who, I felt, I liked best and answered my questions best. The surgery was performed in a 47-bed hospital in South OKC — many think an unusual choice.
2. Anesthesia is something we take for granted. Maybe 10 minutes before surgery the anesthesiologist, or a nurse anesthetist, comes by the bedside, asks if you’ve had problems with anesthesia before, pats you on the leg and leaves. I made it my business to find out who would be delivering the anesthesia and met with him in his office a few days before for a more complete explanation in a relaxed environment. A great question to ask is whether you will have a nerve block. Google that and you’ll understand why.
3. Post-surgery pain management normally comes down to the use of an opioid. Mine was Percocet. It worked for me, kept me asleep a good deal of the time when I was taking two pills every four hours. The problem, of course, is opioids are addictive, highly addictive. So, before you start, get a solid statement from the prescribing doctor on the plan to be used to wean you from the addictive medication. If you don’t, trouble can be on the horizon.
4. Post-surgery care is provided through a pretty broad range of options which Medicare and most insurance companies pay for. But check. I opted for a two-week live-in skilled nursing facility. Many are available and staffed by RNs, physical and occupational therapists. Most of the time, which can become boring, is spent simply resting and resting. By the time my two weeks were up I was ready to leave, but it helped my recovery immensely, and I was well rested.
5. At-home care also is provided, as is outpatient therapy, also paid for a period of time by most insurances. My physical therapy has been terrific and has gone a long way to my recovery.
Maybe surgery is like so many things in life. Prepare, prepare, prepare to the extent you are able, ask a lot of questions of a lot of people and do the best you can to anticipate the outcomes. It was my first major surgery ever, it is serious business, and requires a modicum of courage. Education is, like in most things, key to success.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.