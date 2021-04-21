This past year I have spent more time with my dogs than ever before. We have bonded, formed routines, and definitely indulged in more than a few afternoon naps. Before the pandemic I thought I knew my boys; I know more now than ever before.
I have learned how much they enjoy a compliment. No matter what they are doing, when they hear, “Good boy,” they stop, smile, and wag. This got me thinking. If a compliment can so positively impact my boys, what impact would it have on people. I decided to launch an experiment, a study on human nature and the impact words can have on people. Rather than being my normal self, I would focus on giving compliments, on encouraging people and watch the effect.
At the gym we have entered our summer body training mode. The workouts are grueling, lasting longer than an hour and demanding every ounce of strength we have. As we hustled through a particularly difficult workout, we were handed jump ropes and told to jump for 9 minutes, then launch into 50 sit-ups and 50 push-ups before we could leave. Inside I was dying, I wanted to scream that I had nothing left to give, I was empty and wanted to cry. As I looked around at my classmates, I saw similar expressions. As a group, we were done. I decided to try the encouragement and complement method. At first, I got some weird looks, even some angry looks. Then slowly, the positivity took hold, and somehow we all found some extra energy. We pushed through, encouraging each other, and even ending class with a laugh.
At work, I have taken a similar approach. Mistakes are simply mistakes, life happens, milk spills, there is nothing worth getting upset over. Through positive encouragement, I am working with my team to move toward lessons learned and positive outlooks. The culture, never bad, is changing, there is more laughter, a lighter feeling to the air, and a bond growing between us all. Work has become fun, something we all look forward to, and productivity has risen.
The effect of compliments with my family has been great. I have noticed my 17-year-old standing straighter, smiling more and gaining confidence. When I am out and about, I try to find something positive to say to everyone I meet. The effect has been the same, outings are happier, people are happier, and I have had some great conversations.
We often forget that words are powerful. Shakespeare wrote, “The pen is mightier than the sword.” Truer words have never been spoken. Harsh words can tear a person down, leave them feeling despondent and empty. The scars and wounds from words never seem to truly heal. Our hearts are gradually worn down, like a rock in a river. Yet somehow we forget the power of what we said. If for one day we could see our words, not just hear them, we may stop and think before we speak. The difference people think exists between races would dwindle, the hatred start to end.
I would like to challenge each of you to start each day with a compliment to yourself. Then find five people and give each of them a compliment. Slowly, the positive effect will take hold and difference will not only be felt, but seen.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton