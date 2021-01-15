I was looking for the music to “Boomer Sooner” and finally found it in a plain brown book titled, “Oklahoma Community Songs,” stamped with the name of the school library in a small town where my husband taught in the 1950s.
It was compiled by J.S. Scruggs, Director of University Extension, University of Oklahoma, copyrighted in 1919. The book I have is the 20th edition published in 1928.
In the forward by Scruggs, by then Director of Public Information and Welfare, he said: “The importance of social or community singing is now universally recognized by all intelligent people, even by those who are not musical and are little informed as to musical matters. Our governor recently issued a proclamation suggesting and urging the people to assemble and sing patriotic songs.”
He goes on to say that “good music is a large and vital contribution to religious work” but adds, “It is equally valuable to all kinds of social and co-operative effort; it is the easiest form of community co-operation ... nothing surpasses it as an aid to community peace and good will.”
He classified the 83 songs in the book into categories: home, patriotic, affection, Oklahoma, social, religious and miscellaneous.
I grew up in the kind of rural community he was talking about. People sang together at community gatherings. Everybody knew the songs. You didn’t need songbooks, you didn’t even have to have a piano although it helped if someone with a good strong voice led the singing.
People love to sing — or they used to —it made them feel good and they were more responsive to the program.
I don’t know the first two songs in the book. But the third is Stephen Foster’s, “Old Folks At Home.” I still know all the words. “Way down upon the Swanee River, far, far away...”
The next is one of the few that everyone still knows because we sing it every New Year’s Eve — the melancholy “Auld Lang Syne.”
All five verses to “Dixie Land” are included. Now that song is considered politically incorrect. When we sang it, I don’t think we were making a political statement. We just enjoyed the music. And a song that was often sung in the round, “My bonnie is over the ocean, my bonnie is over the sea.”
A class of water aerobics I was in sang, “My bonnie” in the round as we paddled our floats up and down the pool. It was the best exercise class I ever had.
I wondered why, “God Save the King” was at the end of a book of Oklahoma songs. A footnote explained that the line, “God save our noble men, bring them safe home again,” originated in Canada in the great war and we adopted it in solidarity.
Something was lost when music splintered between old and young in the tumultuous 1960s. Now, in America, singing is largely viewed as a performance activity. Rounds, rhythms, playground chants and spontaneous circle songs are all but lost to both children and adults. About the only time we sing together is at church, the National Anthem at football games and “God Bless America” at baseball games.
By the way, in 1928, “Boomer Sooner’s” chorus read: “I’m a sooner born, I’m a sooner bred, and when I die, I’ll be a sooner dead, rah rah Oklahoma, oh by gum!”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.