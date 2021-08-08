When I look at NIL, transfer portal and changing playoff structure, combined with our move I feel like we are watching the beginning of the end of college football as we have known it.”
That statement was from a friend, who also happens to be a fan of the Texas Longhorns. I cringed when I read it as I think there’s more than a kernel of reality there. The rumored (later validated) stories of Oklahoma and Texas jumping to the SEC sent fans, athletes, athletic directors and university presidents across the country into a tizzy.
I’ve been a fan of the Sooners ever since I moved to Oklahoma in 1974. It wasn’t hard to be a fan of teams that featured the Selmon brothers, Joe Washington and Greg Pruitt just before that. As a kid growing up in California, my uncle was a committed fan of the Cal Bears and I saw far more losses than wins. But the atmosphere was electric and I fell in love with the college game.
“NIL”, in case you’re not aware, is “name, image and likeness” and a recent ruling that allows collegiate players to profit off their fame, something prohibited by the NCAA up to this point. While many colleges make embarrassing amounts of money off college sports, athletes had to plan on some measure of delayed gratification to be compensated for their talent. There are those that say the college degree was gross underpayment for the monies universities generated off athletic performance. However, I’ve also maintained it’s much more than the degree. Factoring in the exposure “big time” collegiate programs provide the athlete and the value of unparalleled sports and fitness training, the athletes benefit to a far greater degree than “just” a diploma.
And the vast majority of college athletes don’t have the benefit of those “big time” programs.
The NCAA’s lorded behavior doesn’t end with the athletes. When I was publisher of the paper in Norman, we occasionally had to respond to a university query when a player photo was used for anything beyond news coverage. In one instance, we grabbed a random image to use in promotion of our annual football section. The university felt the player was recognizable, even with the helmet on, so we digitally darkened his facial features. Still, they said no-go because, since you could read the number on his jersey, it was obvious who he was and players couldn’t be used to promote a commercial venture. We used the same digital technology to “smear” the uniform and give the appearance of speed, and that passed their standard.
In truth, it wasn’t the University of Oklahoma making all the fuss. They were simply trying to avoid getting crossways with NCAA regulations, something I wanted no part of as a fan, or as a local business. Universities take that stuff very seriously, not wanting to incur the NCAA’s wrath or jeopardize an athlete’s eligibility.
Then, just this week, there was the story of one high school QB who’s going to skip playing his senior year and go right to college. He’s already fulfilled his graduation requirements, so more power to him. Still another is going to sit out his senior year, in part due to the “wear and tear” of the sport, and focus on his academics, so he’s better prepared to matriculate to college. Again, nothing wrong with that.
However, back to my Longhorn friend, I think he’s right. College football, for years, has been about the money. But it’s gotten progressively worse.
No one should disagree that OU and Texas jumping to the SEC was about anything less than money. The TV contracts are more lucrative and playing on a bigger stage against quality opponents gives the two schools the opportunity to elevate their brands even further, all while the remaining Big 12 schools scramble to find their best next step.
However, if we’ve reached the point where college athletes change teams on a whim, sell themselves to the highest bidder, or if universities start offering to “manage” a player’s NIL, we’re not too far from professional sports. Perhaps closer than I want to be.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.