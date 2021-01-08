Now that I am a cat person, I understand cat cliches better. Here are a few:
Scaredy Cat and Fraidy Cat. Children taunt each other with these phrases when one wisely hesitates or refuses to do something dangerous or stupid. An apt description for the two outdoor kitties I had, Boomer and Sooner. They lived with me for two years and not once had I threatened them but if I suddenly appeared or made an unexpected move, they leapt away and skedaddled as if I had just come at them with an iron skillet.
They heard noises I didn’t hear, saw things I didn’t see. I watched them react in unison, ears perking up, heads turning, as they went into red alert mode. Later I might notice what they’d already detected. Usually not.
Then Sooner lived up to his name, darting in front of a car going by, which left only Boomer, now nine.
Catnap. A quick nap snuck in a busy schedule. Cats can go instantly from red alert to stretched out sound asleep and then back to red alert, all in a whisker of time. People who can do this are lucky.
Catwalk. A narrow walkway. One of my cats’ favorite places to spend hot summer days was concealed in the trellis of thick wisteria vines. To move around up there, they had to walk along narrow planks of wood 12 feet above the brick patio. Easy — for a cat.
Cat and mouse. Playing a game of strategy and stealth in a cruel or teasing way. I have watched long sessions of my cat stalking and then pouncing on a mouse or rat, batting it around for awhile, letting it go, then whacking it some more until it is dead, dead, dead. Great sport for him — not so much for the mouse.
Look what the cat dragged in. A derogatory comment on someone’s arrival. What cats drag in, apparently as a token of their affection, often depositing it neatly on the doorstep, is their least endearing trait and I wish they wouldn’t do it.
Make the fur fly. To start a fight. Every morning, right after breakfast and before their first nap, Boomer and Sooner had a play fight. They’d stare fixedly at each other, bat paws a few times and then one leapt onto the other one. They’d wrestle awhile, stop, have another staring contest until one lunged again. Now Boomer plays this out by himself.
Cat’s meow. Something outstanding. As in, “Wow, that woman is the cat’s meow!” My cat isn’t a big meower. He meows only when he is hungry or wants to be petted. I can’t tell the difference.
Cat Burglar. A nimble, silent, sneaky thief. Cats are nimble, silent and sneaky when creeping up on a victim — which often turns out to be a big, dry leaf. If Boomer steals something valuable, I hope he puts it on my doorstep instead of the heart of a bird.
It’s like herding cats people complain when they’re attempting to organize a group who won’t pay attention. It’s impossible to herd even one cat. I finally found a way to handle my one-cat herd. I feed him when he’s hungry. I pet him when he asks me to.
And I keep in mind what I heard Boomer tell Sooner one day: “No matter what you’ve done wrong, always try to make it look like the dog did it.”
