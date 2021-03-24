Change, power, and fear probably do not seem as though they fit together, or even work together, yet throughout my career, I have seen these emotions come together, and for better or for worse, work to strengthen an organization or defeat it. The lesson I have learned, through heartache, stress, and at times betrayal, is that when these three emotions are present together, at the same time, in an organization, nothing good will ever occur.
This may seem like a pessimistic viewpoint, but I choose to look at it as a realistic viewpoint, a truth I have yet to prove wrong. Fear exists when there is a power struggle between two parties. The power struggle can be real, or simply a refusal to admit that in order to move forward, one must step down, admit the prior way of doing things is no longer the best method, and that takes courage. The idea of change, of shifting power, will never be easy for anyone to accept. Courage, the ability to do what is right for an organization regardless of how you feel, is the only tool which can effectively combat change, power, and fear.
Change brings uncertainty, and this feeling makes us want to cling to what we know, the routines and habits we find comforting, those which have been with us for a while. Taking the first step, the step into the unknown can feel catastrophic. The what ifs begin to pile up, the inability to predict answers, the unpredictability of the new will leave the most courageous of persons unsure of their footing. Yet, without these trailblazers, without the few who dare to dream, who tempt fate by answering the what ifs with what if I can, life would remain stagnant, improvements would dwindle to a stop, those who are different would become outcasts.
Perhaps courage and bravery can best be defined by knowing that if we have the strength to take the first step, if we hold our breath, and jump in with both feet, the universe will take care of the rest. Our lives are but a journey through time, and reaching our destination is not the end goal. Rather, the journey is where our attention should be. The journey is what tests us, provides us with the opportunity to grow, develop, and face our fears. When we face a challenging situation, when we feel as though our power is gone, and the fear is creeping in, our journey offers us a hand to hold if we dare to take that step.
The first step is the hardest, and typically, the challenges we face make us want to turn back, but if we hold tightly to our journey’s hand, remind ourselves of past victories and what we are capable of, we have everything inside us that is needed to make the journey the most amazing journey we have ever experienced.
As we continue to face challenges, power, and fear, stop reacting to situations and learn to trust. Stop insisting that things remain the same because of your comfort level, understand that change is an ever occurring experience, the harder we fight it, the more challenges we will face. Learning to adjust and grow, to see beyond ourselves and to what is best for the organization will always result in the best possible scenario.
I love to hear from me readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.