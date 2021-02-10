February seems to be focused on hearts, well at least the physical heart, heart health, and the metaphoric heart, love. Making sure to take the time to think about the health of your physical heart is paramount. Especially for women. Oftentimes heart disease in women is missed, the signs and symptoms are significantly different than in men. Yet, with the focus on physical health and romantic love, when is the focus placed on ourselves and the love we feel for who we are?
This is perhaps a loaded question. At 41, I can honestly say I am not sure I am 100 percent happy with who I am. I am happy with the progress I am making, with the personal growth, ability to say no, and the focus I am placing on my own happiness. As a mom, wife, and daughter, it can be challenging to find the time, let alone the energy, to make myself a priority, to focus on self-growth. Years ago, when I was in a rough spot, a friend told me no one can make me happy, but me. The idea struck me like a ton of bricks. It felt as if an answer I had been searching for emerged.
So often we think we will meet the right person, fall in love, get married, have a family, buy the perfect house, and have a great career, all of these things will bring me happiness. But in all honesty, none of them do. People cannot make us happy, sure they can make us feel better about ourselves, see something we missed, or make us feel horrible. Progress in our careers, achievements met, promotions can be satisfying, but none of them truly makes us happy. Not when we really think about it. The largest farce in humanity is the journey each of us is on to find happiness when the reality is people, experiences, and accomplishments can bring us satisfaction and joy, but true happiness only comes from within.
True happiness is a content soul, a sense of understanding of who you are and what your purpose in life is. An awareness of who you want to be and the knowledge you are actively working towards becoming that person. True happiness comes from situations where we help someone who can never repay, not out of social or moral obligation, but because we truly desire to help them. Happiness is a feeling we each carry in us, but few take the time to truly explore.
It wasn’t until years later that I realized what my friend was telling me. I had to go on a journey to find happiness, even though it was inside me all along. The secret to happiness is learning to not react to other people, to take back control of your life, to see the struggles others are experiencing, but not allowing it to have a negative effect on yourself. Happiness is choosing the life you will live, of realizing the richness which surrounds us, of being perfectly content because of a ray of sunshine, a pretty flower, or a moment with your dog. Happiness is being strong enough to walk away from the bad without worrying about what others will think, the knowledge that you are choosing what is right for you is enough.
As we prepare to spend a day celebrating romantic love, take a few minutes to celebrate you, to do something that makes you happy without worrying about what others think. Strive to be the person your pet thinks you are. This Valentine’s Day I intend to celebrate with my husband and daughter, and with myself. Taking the time to do what makes me happy, makes me a better wife and mother.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.