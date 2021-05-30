Great Plains Technology Center, along with many other districts in our area, wrapped up our Year of COVID recently. We had no idea what we were walking into when we started last August. Virtual conferences and virtual learning and virtual meetings dominated our time. Precautionary measures, temperature checks, masks, handwashing, and vaccinations dominated our thoughts. The Year of COVID taught us many things, some of which are worth celebrating on their own.
We have learned to be more flexible and adaptable that we ever thought we would have to be. We know that learning can still occur when schools are closed. We also know that learning improves when schools are open. We were reminded how much we value our relationships with our students because we missed them when our halls were silent and smiled when they were once again full. We learned that networking from a distance is not nearly as effective as networking face to face. And we learned that, if we are required, we can not only accept change but can create that change quickly and effectively. We paid a price, as everyone has, to learn these lessons and hope we remember that time we re-invented the way we do our business to preserve the health of students while still building knowledge and skills.
Great Plains took a leap of faith as we opened our doors, right on time, for our fiftieth year serving our communities. We sometimes wondered what the next moment would bring – much less the next month or six months or a whole school year. We held tight to the faith that we would keep our doors open to students for as long as we could. As we ease up to the half way point of our half-century of service, we are proud to say we never once closed our doors in the 2020-2021 school year for pandemic reasons. For a historic blizzard – yes, we closed. That was normal and natural operating procedures. But we did not close for fear that our students or staff were more at risk at school than they would be anywhere else. Our students and staff took all the temperature checks and colored wristbands and social distancing in stride and made it through as close to a normal year as possible. For that, our leap of faith turned into a jump for joy.
We are proud to say that by May, it was clear that we could have an “in person” graduation for our SCORE program. Once again, we held the ceremony at McMahon Auditorium and 63 seniors walked across the stage to receive their high school diploma. The guest speaker, Jessica Parker, was the perfect choice as she spoke about the barriers she faced as a young high school student who ended up graduating from SCORE and facing adversity after adversity – but still succeeded. Her message of perseverance through troubled times was fitting to cap off this tumultuous year. We also had in-person end of the year parties, an event sorely missed in 2020, cross-campus cooperation between programs and other activities that reminded us of the joy of being an educator in a complex world.
We have much to celebrate as we finish up this year and much more to come. Our fiftieth anniversary year is full of milestone minutes and employee reunions. Our summer camps make their triumphant return, giving middle school children the opportunity to participate in week-long half-day camps ranging from “Carpentry/Woodworking – NAILED IT” to “Engineering Explorations” to “Engineering Aerospace/Wind Energy”, “Photography Fun”, and “Teacher Prep – A Day in the Life.” The camps target middle school students in the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade in 2021-2022. $50 tuition covers a week of half-day fun. $100 week covers a full day of fun. Not only will your student have somewhere to go this summer, he or she will have the opportunity to learn a new skill in a fun way.
Fifty years ago, the voters of Comanche County took a leap of faith and funded Great Plains Technology Center. Along the way, we have had hundreds of employees, thousands of students, and innumerable challenges. No challenge has asked so much of Great Plains leadership, faculty, and staff as this Year of COVID. Yet we still rise to the top and jump for joy that life will return to a new normal, with all the good and value-added activities and courses at Great Plains Technology Center. We look forward to serving our communities for at least another 50 years and believe the best is yet to come.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent and CEO of Great Plains Technology Center.