2020 is quickly coming to a close. Many of us are excited to start fresh with a new year. This year has been nothing less than different and trying.
More than ever this holiday season it is especially important to the take time to lift each other up and celebrate the good things that have come from 2020.
I am blessed to be a part of the Lawton Fort Sill community and to serve as your superintendent. We have an amazing group of educators who have worked tirelessly since day one to provide a nurturing and loving environment for students both traditionally and virtually. Our teachers go the distance to find new and innovative ways to keep students engaged.
Our support staff is second to none. From our dedicated bus drivers, cooks, custodians and maintenance teams to the remarkable nurses, secretaries, assistants and so many more behind the scenes that contribute to the success of LPS students.
The support from the community is one that I have never experienced. It is evident to see the commitment and encouragement from community members by following the LPS social media feeds and website. At the heart of every donation or celebration, is the opportunity to remember that we have the BEST job ever.
The work we do here is all in an effort to ensure the success, well-being, and academic success of our youth while impacting our community in a positive way. We were challenged this year with many obstacles surrounding the pandemic. That challenge has brought us many firsts that will make lasting impacts for LPS in exciting ways.
Our virtual program expanded from serving just our secondary students (6-12) to all LPS students from PreK-12th grades. In addition, we were the first district in Oklahoma to offer a night time option. Not only did we serve summer meals in the traditional locations, but our Transportation and Child Nutrition teams took to the neighborhoods with meal delivery routes. In November, we were able to provide Grab and Go meals for students during the week of Thanksgiving. Mark your calendars for Dec. 21 and 28 for our next Grab and Go meal distribution.
In addition, the Board of Education members started the Curb Appeal Makeover drawings this school year. It’s an exciting time around the district and I know that 2021 brings promise and hope for a better end to the school year. As much as I look forward to the new year, I cannot say all bad has come from it.
As we conclude 2020, I hope you will remember to share the reasons you are grateful and thankful with those that mean the most to you. There is still time to bring joy and a much-needed smile to those around you. I am thankful for the support and love from my family and friends. I am especially appreciative to the LPS family and Lawton community for allowing me to serve you! Happy Holidays to each and every one of you. Let’s kick off 2021 the best way ever.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.