Capital punishment, or being sentenced to death, is a legal penalty in Oklahoma and has been since re-legalization some 45 years ago. Since that time, the state has executed the third largest number of convicts in the country, after Texas and Virginia, and that number currently stands at 112. All executed by lethal injection. The 112 included 60 percent whites, 31 percent Blacks, 5 percent Native Americans, 2 percent Asians, one Latino and one Arab. Of that entire number, three have been women.
The first, Wanda Jean Allen, was executed for the 1989 murder of Gloria Leathers during a lover’s quarrel; the second, Marilyn Kay Plantz, for hiring a hitman to kill her husband in 1988; and the third, Lois Nadean Smith, for the torture and murder of her son’s ex-girlfriend. The last of the 112 executed was Charles Fredonia Warner, executed for the rape and murder of Adrianna Waller, an 11-month-old baby.
Lethal injection was first used in the United States in 1982 but has been used in five other countries since then, to include China, Taiwan, Thailand, Guatemala and Vietnam. But there are several other methods in use around the world.
•Hanging is very common, usually with a drop calculated to cause the neck to break, rendering the convict instantly unconscious.
•Shooting is also very common, usually by a single shot to the back of the head (China, Belarus, Taiwan), by a single machine gun (Thailand), or by a firing squad (Indonesia). It is reputed that North Korea has used anti-aircraft guns.
•Electrocution has been used only in the Philippines and the United States where in some states it is legal to replace injection at the request of the prisoner, of if lethal injection is impractical.
•Gas inhalation. Only used in Lithuania and the U.S., again if requested by the prisoner.
•Beheading. Used at various points in history by many countries. Now used only in Saudi Arabia with a sword.
But a further look into history reveals scores of ancient methods that apparently served their purposes. They include:
•The use of animals. Crushing using elephants, devouring by sharks, alligators, lions, etc., tearing apart by horses, or trampling by horses was also used.
•Blowing from a gun. Being tied to the mouth of a cannon, then fired.
•Blood eagle. Cutting the skin of the victim by the spine, breaking the ribs so they resemble blood-stained wings, and pulling the legs out through the wounds in the victim’s back.
•Brazen bull. Pushed inside an iron ball structure and cooked alive after a fire is lit under it.
•Flaying. The skin is removed from the body.
•Gibbeting. Using a gallows type structure from which the victim was usually placed with a cage which was then hung in a public location and the victim left to die to deter other potential criminals.
And there’s many many more. Poison, sawing, stoning, strangulation and suffocation among them.
While your personal feelings, and mine, may be driven by your religious faith, or your personal conviction, or your view about your responsibilities to your fellow man, it is here and legal in Oklahoma. It does not appear to be affected much by political parties, as 40 convicts were executed under the governorship of Democrat Brad Henry and a few more than that by Gov. Frank Keating.
What is clear is that the United States remains the only first world country to retain capital punishment as an acceptable means of atoning for crime. And Oklahoma is a Top 10 state on this one.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.