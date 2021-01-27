As I was preparing to write this column, my daughter sat down in my office to visit. I love these moments; they are among my most precious moments every time. She wanted to talk; she didn’t want anything. It was amazing. As we talked, she asked what I was planning to write about, I told her for once I was stumped. She asked what topics I had covered, and at the end of the list, she suggested how to break bad habits.
Bad habits, what makes something a bad habit? Why do we define certain things as bad versus good? Some habits are defined bad based on our moral or ethical code, or what I like to call our internal compass. Others our culture defines and stipulates how we should perceive habits. And others, our families define for us. Those of us who grew up with an alcoholic may view any form of drinking as bad, others who had a continual dieter in the home may view eating as bad.
For me, the first step in defining a habit is determining why I believe what I do. Why do I view bread as bad, or limit the amount of sugar I eat? To be honest, bread terrifies me because I am allergic to gluten, and sugar can make me overly energetic. Eating bread is not a bad habit, it is life threatening, making my avoidance of it a survival skill and not a habit. Eating less sugar allows me to control my energy levels. I have learned to eat sugar in moderation and to balance it with protein, a much better way of looking at something than defining it as good or bad.
When something is defined as good or bad, we may feel obligated to obey or challenged to break the rule. We live in a society governed by so many rules, it can feel amazing to break one, almost liberating. And to be fair, who wants to color in the lines, to make all the right choices, or to always do the right thing? Not me. I need variety, adventure, challenges. I require a life which is spicy and at times unpredictable. Routines are amazing for portions of my life, like working out, paying bills, and time management, but not every moment can be ruled.
Changing our perspective, understanding why something is labeled the way it is can liberate from the chains of rules, from calling something a bad habit. Giving ourselves permission to mess up, to make a few bad choices empowers us to truly focus on the making the right choices that matter. Habits and routines make us who we are, enable us to balance life and work, empower us to do certain tasks with little thought.
Living by the 80/20 rule can make a lot more sense. Rather than defining things as bad or good, we can place them in a category. The items in the 80 category are things we can do often, daily. Things which will support the life we have built. The items in the 20 category are the items we need to limit, not ban. Working out for 30 minutes fives days a week is an 80-item, resting and eating the tacos, drinking the tequila, and having the ice cream are the items that reside in the 20-column. I find approaching things with this mindset allows me to find a balance, to stay true to myself, and enjoy all life has to offer.
As you make your way into the second month of this year, try understanding why you define things the way you do. Strive to understand your thought process and stop limiting you splurges.
I love hearing from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.