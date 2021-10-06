The storms of life seem to never stop, not even for a moment. Just as we start to recover from the last storm, sort out the pieces, take assessment of our injuries, and start to think about a plan, the next storm hits. And so and so on, creating the rhythm of life.
Thinking about this, the harshness life can have, and the way we can lose ourselves in the storms, I was reminded how without storms, rainbows would not exist, the beauty of raindrops on flowers wouldn’t be seen, and the sometimes necessary washings wouldn’t happen. The earth is never as beautiful and clean as after a storm. And neither are our lives.
The past months, as I have studied boxing, I have learned the value of living in the moment, of thinking just one or two steps forward. Focusing on the rhythm of the fight, keeping my body moving in time, holding my elbows in, while watching for the slightest movements of my opponent to discern their next move, has shown me the beauty of focusing on the moment, of living in the present, not worried about tomorrow.
Sounds odd, especially for a person who always has plans A through Z, can adapt at any moment, and specializes in flying by the seat of my pants, making things up as I go. Allow me to explain. I still plan, I still make my to-do lists, but I have learned to stop, to take advantage of moments, and to completely lose myself in them.
Before, whenever I had a moment with my daughter or a friend, half my brain would have been thinking about work, my next project, or deadline, while the other half focused on the conversation. This was not healthy, for me or my relationships. Checking moments off, choosing to rush through them, meant I lost out on a lot, I missed the small nuances, moments to laugh, cry together, moments to just enjoy life in all its glory.
The greatest lesson boxing has taught me, and trust me, this lesson has taken months and months to learn, a hit to the face, and more than a few reminders from my coaches, is to focus on the moments, take in all the good and the bad, and just live there. I have spent the summer applying this thought process to my life, personal and professional, and I have learned so much.
Before this lesson, I never would have thought to take my first cup of coffee outside and just stroll with my lab. Watching Raffy welcome the mornings, smell the clean air, and appreciate the beauty of a newly bloomed flower has shown me a new way to start my days. I no longer jump out of bed, hit the floor and run. I now strive to take a few moments with Raffy, to welcome the day, and a few moments with Selina to celebrate her youthful energy. Waiting to see my kiddo first thing in the morning, to hug her sleepy self and remind her I love her, allows me to connect with motherhood, and center myself for the day.
Storms will come, but so will the rainbows. Some will try to break us, but I promise you, we won’t break, we will learn and grow. Maybe, just maybe, as we start to look for more and more rainbows, we will learn to stop dreading the storms and see them as a season.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.