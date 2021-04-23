I guess it was inevitable. America’s only public library without books opened in San Antonio in 2012 — there may be many more by now — and, according to an AP story, was on its way to have more than 100,000 visitors in its first year. What it looked like, the article reported, was an Apple store: rows of iMacs; tablets ready for checkout.
How we reacted to this divided the old from the young, the technical savvy from the technically challenged, the dinosaurs from the drones.
It separated those of us who love books on paper, books we can handle, write in, dog-ear, from those who love the freedom from books on paper, their weight, how they stack up, accumulate, take up space.
“Oh, no!” we dinos moan in despair. “About time,” snort the drone-age futurists.
I, of course, am old, technically challenged and technically baffled — in short, a Tyrannosaurus Rexette. I think a house is not a home without books and do not consider stacks of them on the floor, on tables and kitchen counters a nuisance. I consider them as something akin to pets or family.
But I am miserably aware that this view is as antiquated as spats and bustles. Young people will ask: “So what are spats and bustles?” And next they will be asking, “And what are books?”
It’s not that I stick my head in a handy bucket of sand and refuse to consider paperless books. I have a Kindle. OK, so I would never have bought it for myself but a friend thought I needed one and gave it to me. I take it with me when I am going to have to wait for my car to be serviced or for a doctor’s appointment and when I used to travel on airplanes. I acknowledge that it makes sense not to have to lug or pack heavy books when you can load them on your reader.
Two of my sons who traveled with me to Honolulu many years ago and complained bitterly about taking turns lugging my suitcase which contained seven books, heartily approved of my Kindlelization.
Growing up in northwestern Oklahoma, my greatest frustration was that our small town did not have a library and I had nothing to read through the long, hot summers. The school was tightly shut down and when I thought of all those books just sitting there moldering in the dark library, I was outraged. I seriously considered breaking in but you know how, in a village, they are scrupulously watching every child, the better to raise her.
Sometimes a thoughtful adult who belonged to the Book of the Month Club, would lend me the latest selection which, I might point out, they could not have done if they’d been reading on a Kindle.
I know, because I read all the forewarnings, all the predictions, that books and newspapers are going to become as extinct as the aforementioned Tyrannosaurus Rex.
I know it but I grieve over it — a dinosaur in the drone age.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.