They were both tall and slender, with fine heads of white hair. Always dignified but always smiling were Rose and Bert from Wales, and always with a cheery, “Good morning!” for everyone else on the tour of Canada’s Maritime Provinces.
They walked briskly, their pink cheeks a striking contrast to their snowy hair and sparkling eyes.
So I was surprised on our fifth day out when Rose told me, “I’m not as healthy as I look.”
We had stopped at Granny’s for a break, a little shop on Prince Edward’s Island that sold souvenirs and was famous, our tour director told us, for its butter tarts. I had taken my butter tart, which turned out to be a tiny currant pie, and a cup of tea out on the front porch to sit in the sunshine.
Rose sat down beside me, the first time we had visited together. She said that recent surgery had affected one of her kidneys.
We had just toured the Anne of Green Gables National Park and she was holding a large doll, a replica of the fictional Anne of Green Gables, in a box with a cellophane top.
“That’s pretty big to have to carry back to Great Britain,” I commented, thinking of my own tightly-packed suitcase.
“I have a collection of dolls,” she said, describing how she kept them in a cabinet behind glass doors.
“I bought this as a 35th wedding anniversary present for myself,” she said with a smile.
She explained that she and her husband had married late because they both had taken care of their elderly parents.
They dated for three years, then were engaged for five more. “We got married when his mum died,” she said. Her father, blind and ill, moved in with them. She nursed him several years before he died. She said she adored her parents. The youngest of seven children, she promised her parents she would never put them in a home and she never did.
Rose and Bert never had children.
As we traveled on the bus, every now and then someone would start singing. We could always hear Rose and Bert — they had beautiful voices. Rose’s was clear, like crystal, and she wove it over, under and around the others, harmonizing. One day, our tour director put on a tape of folk songs. Bert knew them all, jauntily singing along with the Scottish and Irish tunes and the lively sailing ditties.
On the last day of the tour, going from Bar Harbor, Maine, to the Boston Airport, we were tired and thinking about home as our bus was stopped in heavy traffic.
“Give us a song, Bert,” someone urged and everyone joined in. “Yes, sing to us, Bert.”
Unselfconsciously, Bert made his way to the front of the bus and picked up the microphone.
“Some say love, it is a river,” he began the first lines to “The Rose,” the hauntingly beautiful song made famous by Bette Midler.
He was looking straight at his Rose, sitting about half-way back in the bus. “I say love, it is a flower, and you it’s only seed.”
He sang all three verses, slowly, distinctly, sweetly. There was not one sound on the bus, not a whisper.
“And you think that love is only
for the lucky and the strong,
just remember in the winter
far beneath the winter snows
lies the seed that with the sun’s love
in the spring becomes the rose.”
As he laid the mike down and started back down the aisle to take his seat beside his Rose, the silence continued for an instant and then the bus erupted into clapping and cheering.
And then we wiped away our tears.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.