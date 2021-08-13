It was a beautiful setting, a rustic cabin on top of a little forested mountain, temperature in the low 70s, a nice breeze, the air sweet.
It was a scene of peace and tranquility — except for the incessant, high-pitched, nerve-wracking yip, yip, yip, yip of a couple of dogs at the next cabin.
I sat out under the trees, gazing over a misty valley to the next tree-covered ridge, unable to concentrate on the murder mystery I was trying to read.
Finally I gave up and went inside to take a nap. But another vehicle drove up and soon the hair-raising yips invading through the open windows, along with the fresh air and cool breezes, were doubled, sextupled, octupled... “Oh, Lord,” I muttered in despair. “A whole herd of hounds.”
“Hounds don’t come in herds,” my husband reminded me, awakened from his nap by the racket. “Hounds come in packs.”
“Packs, packs,” I hollered, murderously. “I wish they’d water-pack them.”
I don’t know what kind of dogs they were. They sounded like the kind that chase foxes in British movies about the gentry. But the men who stood around with their hands in their pockets watching their dogs yap didn’t look like the British gentry you see in movies.
These guys wore jeans and overalls and billed caps with advertising on them. They drove pickup trucks with cages in the back for the yapping dogs. I figured they were coon-hunting dogs when they loaded them up after dark and headed out.
But they left a token dog behind and it barked steadily until they returned about 4 a.m. Then they all barked together until we waved the white flag at dawn and headed for home.
My question is not why anyone would want a dog that yips continually — but why anyone would take yipping dogs to a beautiful state park whose serene beauty is its drawing card?
If coon hunters need someplace to gather, why not gather someplace where it’s already so noisy nobody would notice a pack of hounds. A stock car race track, for example, where the numbing drone of race cars would cover the yips. Or at a rock concert, where the amplified beats would drown out the hounds. Or a parking lot beside a major highway, where the insane barking would get lost in the roar of traffic. Or by a lake littered with the jet skis whose nerve-deadening whine had already run off anyone searching for rest and relaxation.
What is there about a beautiful, quiet, piece of nature that motivates dog owners to load up their critters and head for it like a hummingbird to honeysuckle?
Do they think that if God had wanted quiet retreats on earth, He wouldn’t have made barking dogs?
Or do they see a quiet haven as a challenge — a throwing down of the environmental gauntlet?
“Hey,” one barking-dog owner says to another, “somebody told me about Lake Leave Me Alone. Said it’s where people go to commune with nature, relax, get away from their troubles for awhile.”
“Whoa,” the other one replies. “We can’t let ‘em get away with that. Let’s load up the dogs and hit the road.” And he tells his kids, “If the dogs don’t bark, hit ‘em.”
I’ve thought about it a lot and I think I’ve figured it out. It’s not that their barking dog is their best friend. It’s that their barking dog is their only friend.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.