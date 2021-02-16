In the aftermath of the violent assault on the United States Capitol in January, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem argued the “root cause” of the insurrection lay in the poor state of civics education in America. And while it seems a terrible oversimplification to lay the blame for a complex event involving thousands of people at the feet of our educational institutions, there is likely truth in the idea that people who do not understand how or why their government works in a particular way or have no knowledge of or respect for civil discourse might be more likely to let their anger and frustration turn to violence. And if our ignorance of civics broadly conceived is as deeply rooted as Governor Noem suggested, perhaps that helps explain our political polarization as well.
That a particular kind of education, one that focused on the duties associated with citizenship and the workings of the government and the importance of American history, might be crucial to the success of our republic is hardly a new idea. The Founders, particularly Thomas Jefferson, argued it was crucial, because free peoples were vulnerable to tyrants if they were unable or unwilling to read and did not understand enough history to know how republics and democracies had failed in the past.
John Dewey, one of the foundational figures of American education, echoed these concerns when he said that schools and civil society were indispensable to a democracy, and that education was the only way to transfer knowledge from one generation to the next and to pass along fundamental truths and faith in institutions. For much of American history public and private schools attempted to pass down those truths and that faith along with the knowledge young people needed to effectively continue the American experiment in self-government. And they still pay lip service to those responsibilities, requiring students to take at least some courses in American government and history in high school and, depending on where they enroll (including Oklahoma), in many universities and colleges as well.
But over the last 60 years the American educational landscape (along with American culture) significantly changed. U.S. History, Government, and Civics courses were reduced in many schools to make way for more science and mathematics during the Cold War, then gradually replaced with electives that students found more appealing. Dozens of private universities stopped requiring them at all, and eventually many states embraced accelerated learning and/or concurrent tracks that allowed high school students to enroll in college courses that counted for both high school and college credit.
Today, an Oklahoma high school junior that qualifies can take one semester of U.S. History at a university instead of taking it for a year in high school and then for another semester in college. In other words, they get one third as much history as they would have received 20 years ago. The same is true for other disciplines, especially government and English. Students save time, parents save money because concurrent classes are far cheaper than university courses, legislators can argue students are fast-tracking their way towards college or a career, and no one seems to notice or care that the students aren’t learning as much as they once did.
We have created generations of citizens who excel in their narrow career field but don’t understand how the branches of government work, or how complicated people like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington really were. They don’t know what NATO is, or the role of the US Supreme Court, or why it’s important for the armed forces and law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be non-political. The state of Oklahoma gives College and Career Readiness Assessments to 11th graders, but where is the Citizenship Assessment Exam? We don’t have one, so it should come as no surprise that so many of our fellow citizens are fodder for the timeless late night talk show skits in which the host asks people on the street basic questions about American history and almost no one ever knows the answer.
None of this is the fault of our past or present students. They learned what we told them to learn. The fault lies with their elders, who decided over many years that it was OK to devote less time to talk about what it means to be an American and how hard it is to be a citizen in a free society. Those conversations don’t take usually take by accident and they are absolutely vital, because the truth is that it’s very hard to find the time to be informed, hard to put up with the views of other people with whom we disagree, hard to make sure we regularly vote, hard to compromise, and hard to put country before party and principle before personality. We have to work to do those things, and we have to be taught that the work matters and should be celebrated deliberately and regularly, because democracies do not run on auto-pilot and they are not self-correcting. We either nurture them or we passively watch them die.
So the question is, are you regularly and deliberately trying to make the system stronger or are you tearing it down? Do you understand as much about history and the government and our society as you should? If not, there’s a solution. Go get a book. Look up something important on a reputable internet site. Ask some questions. Talk with your children and your loved ones about what it means to be a citizen. Remind them that human beings who have no understanding of history become disoriented and lost. They have no way to make sense of the present, and therefore make easy marks for dealers in junk science, totalitarian politics, and quack religions. They are vulnerable because they are ignorant, and their vulnerability puts us all at risk.
Lance Janda his degrees in history and lives in Norman.