One of my daily readings includes a summary of articles related to the media and advertising industries. Much of it, I just scroll past because it has no relevance in Lawton or Southwest Oklahoma. But a few times a week, I’ll find something that hits a nerve and I try to learn more about it, and try to determine if it’s meaningful here, often beyond the author’s intent.
Last week, I found one titled “When ‘Critical’ Became ‘Negative’: Our Messed Up Relationship to Media. What it really means to be ‘critical’ of media and why it matters.”
Casira Copes, the author of that piece, bases her narrative, in part, on her experience in the 2010s when she followed a YouTube channel called “CinemaSins”, where she said one of the most popular features was a series titled “Everything Wrong With …” and fill in your favorite horrible movie of the day. She said “As a teen viewer, the series was a crash course in hipster — how to quickly tear down some of the most popular franchises in the world until they seemed trite and meaningless. I loved it.”
She describes her evolution from that state of mind to one where “Being critical involves acknowledging successes, not just shortcomings.” I found that statement a too-often true summation of public debate on almost any subject today.
Ignore the author’s stated topic of being critical of “media”, and follow down the path as to whether that statement can be applied to pretty much anything else these days.
Does that mindset apply when we go to restaurants? The service was marginal, but the fact the meal was good is ignored. A business is roasted for raising the price on an item, even if their profit is the same or less than when you last purchased the item because it cost them more to buy it and they’ve provided you with good products and service for years. An elected official is demonized publicly for one vote, when often they effectively represent their constituents.
Too many, it seems to me, have crossed from a culture of “criticism” to one of “negativism”?
Ms. Copes says it’s important to “reclaim critical”. Her advice to media consumers was:
•Don’t let your opinions form first.
•Recognize where your initial feelings come from; and
•Think. Then think again.
I applaud her wisdom. I’ll add a few rules of my own.
Never make an important decision when you’re angry.
If you’ve ever written a text or email and wondered whether or not you should press send, the answer is generally “no.”
Tearing something down takes far less effort, and often no intellect. Creation, renovation and construction take far more effort and will leave more of a legacy. That applies to building up people as well as places and things.
Honestly, if there was nothing good about (pick your topic), it would probably cease to exist, with or without your support. The fact that it exists should tell us others see enough redeeming social value, even if we don’t.
Except mosquitoes. There’s nothing good about mosquitoes.
After reading last week’s commentary on the decline of San Francisco, one of my favorite cities, a reader shared that she felt the same way. She said her husband was stationed in the Bay Area in the late ‘50s and their last visit was 20 years ago and the problems had already started, and they had determined that was their last trip. That’s the beautiful thing about memories. They allow us to maintain a connection to people and places that no longer exist.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.