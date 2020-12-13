The last exam has been taken. Textbooks are being shelved or returned. Many students are packing up to head home for break. Everyone at Cameron University is breathing a collective sigh of relief that the fall semester has reached its conclusion.
Faculty and administrative offices will remain open for a few more days as we post final grades, review course evaluations, help students enroll for the spring semester and tie up the usual loose ends before CU employees get a well-earned break for the holidays.
“Although it’s been said many times, many ways” over the past few months, 2020 has proven to be one for the history books. Of all the things that were thrown at us this year, none has been more challenging than the pandemic. That’s especially been true in the field of higher education, where tradition basically went out the window and everyone from faculty to student was forced to find new ways to study, attend class, interact with each other, do research … well, the list is almost endless.
Despite the challenges, Cameron University students and employees did adapt, and I believe they adapted well. It wasn’t easy, as anyone involved in the process during 2020 will readily tell you, but we worked to find ways to help our students continue on a path to a college degree.
We’ve all heard that the holidays are the best time to give. Cameron University benefitted this year from gifts from so many people and organizations who helped us adapt to this new world of learning. There are far too many to individually name, but we would like to express appreciation to a few key groups:
Caring health care providers. Since the early days of the pandemic, the county health departments that serve our campuses in Lawton and Duncan have done an outstanding job of helping us understand the implications of COVID-19 and advise us on the steps necessary to help our communities stay safe and healthy. We applaud the health care workers who came to campus to provide testing for our students and employees, as well as the physicians, nurses and staff at local hospitals and clinics who risked their own health to care for us all.
Communications and media providers. Whether it was our own information technology staff or others involved in the process, they did an outstanding job enabling Cameron to transition from in-person instruction to various forms of online learning in about a week’s time … and they did it during spring break! (That seems so long ago, doesn’t it?) After the technical work was done, they continued to help both faculty and students learn how to use these new forms of learning communication. “Zoom” rapidly went from being an unfamiliar term to one that we often used. And let’s not forget our local media partners who informed our on-campus and off-campus publics of the significant changes CU was making.
Dedicated faculty and staff. In addition to our IT staff, the pandemic impacted every single Cameron employee, no matter their location or their job task. Our employees completed crash courses to learn new technologies while assisting students, working to maintain a healthy and safe campus environment, and doing what’s necessary to adapt to this new and uncertain world, whether they were doing it from the office or from home. The dedication to our students is appreciated.
Patient student body. No Aggie who started the Spring 2020 semester back in January could have anticipated how their schedules would be upended at the end of spring break. Still, they were patient when we rapidly converted to a virtual environment, and then adopted new health and safety protocols over the summer months. Whether it was a hybrid class or a socially distanced Commencement, we are proud of our Aggies for their stamina and determination in persevering during 2020. An honorable mention and a tip of the hat goes to their families and supporters who joined them (whether they wanted to or not) on this rollercoaster ride.
A little less than a month from now Cameron will start the Spring 2021 semester. I’m sure some things may change, but one thing will not. Serving our students – no matter where they are – will continue to be our top priority. All of us at CU wish you the best this holiday season. Please stay safe and healthy and we will see you in January.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University.