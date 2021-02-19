January had its usual frigid days, windy days, rainy, snowy and cloudy days.
One day around noon, it was cold and cloudy. But a little later, the sky was a bright blue. There was not a cloud to be seen. I looked at a chart with 70 shades of blue but only one fit: sky blue.
“An unclouded sky!” I said joyfully, out loud. And instantly remembered my daddy striding through the kitchen, lustily singing that old song.
I could only remember that one phrase — “the unclouded sky” — so I Googled it. The first entry was a recording by Willie Nelson — one of many artists who recorded the old country gospel song.
“Oh, they tell me of a home far beyond the skies
Oh, they tell me of a home far away
Oh, they tell me of a home where no storm clouds rise
Oh, they tell me of an unclouded day”
The words and music were composed around 1880 by Josiah Kelley Alwood, a minister with the Church of the United Brethen in Christ, who spent many years as a circuit rider, traveling on horseback to his preaching appointments. As he was returning home on a cloudless, moonlit night, the words came to him as he rode along. The next morning, he set five stanzas down on paper and picked out the melody on a small parlor organ.
The song was published in 167 different hymnals. I have four old hymn books, the fragile pages tattered and yellowed. “The Unclouded Day” is in three of them: “The American Hymnal” from the Methodist Church in the little community I grew up in, with the index missing after “Sowing in the Morning; “Favorite Hymns,” stamped with the name of the Christian Church, in the same little town; and “Glorious Gospel Hymns, a Nazarene Hymnal”, with contents in 43 categories, 726 entries, and its index missing after “The Pearly White City.”
I had discovered in high school that pounding out some of those old hymns as loud as possible on the piano was a good antidote for anger or disappointment or frustration. I found that still worked after marriage. I wanted a piano in the worst way but, on a teacher’s salary, we flat out couldn’t afford one and we never had room for one anyway.
But as soon as we moved to our third school for him to teach, with little boys 1 and 3 and another on the way, my husband went to the closest town with a music store and picked out a leather-covered spinet, which I still have, for which we paid $10 a month for three years.
And every time we have one of those gorgeous, blue sky, cloudless days, I remember my daddy cheerfully bellowing out “The Unclouded Day” and I am happy.
“Oh, the land of cloudless day
Oh, the land of an unclouded day
Oh, they tell me of a home where no storm clouds rise
Oh, they tell me of an unclouded day”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.