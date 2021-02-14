When the last pandemic happened more than a hundred years ago, Cameron had fewer than 200 students and employees. We didn’t have Zoom, but physical distancing wasn’t much of a problem at homecoming either.
The COVID-19 pandemic will make our annual homecoming – which takes place Feb. 22-27 – unlike any other we’ve ever had on campus. A traditional homecoming weekend is one that welcomes past students and grads back to their college “home.” Normally, we would have basketball games, coronation of a monarch, a number of get-togethers, a family fun run, a banquet to honor distinguished alumni, and numerous other opportunities to share memories and renew acquaintances.
This year’s event, “CU@Homecoming,” might more accurately be described as a “stay at home-coming.” And it’s a shame, too, because this year we will honor a number of notable Aggies. We’ll just have to do it from afar. The members of this group have distinguished themselves in so many ways, whether it’s through their careers, or academic accomplishments, or community service. They epitomize the best in being an Aggie, and they set a high bar for current and future graduates to follow.
While we won’t be able to honor them in person with the recognition they so richly deserve, it’s important that you get to know the recipients of this year’s alumni awards, starting with our Distinguished Alumni …
Richard Fleming came to Cameron in 1986 on a football scholarship. With it, he helped the Aggies become NAIA National Champs the next year. Richard was the first in his family to finish college, leaving Cameron with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business. He has established himself as a force in Texas through his involvement in civic clubs, service on the school board, coaching youth sports, mentoring the economically disadvantaged, and founding a Dallas-area tax consulting business. Among his many honors is selection as a finalist for the Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award.
Patty Wininger is well-known in the Duncan area. A registered nurse who earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Cameron, she was instrumental in establishing Duncan Regional Hospital’s emergency preparedness program. She is extremely active in church and a number of civic organizations, and serves on the Duncan City Council. She has worked to improve the city’s parks and recreation system, and authored a children’s book that raised more than $20,000 to support the Stephens County Humane Society. Her numerous honors include receiving the Florence Nightingale Award for Lifetime Achievement in Community Service from the Oklahoma Nurses Association.
John Zelbst is nationally known trial lawyer. A 1976 Cameron graduate who played football for the Aggies, he has practiced law since 1980. He is a member of the Oklahoma and Comanche County bar associations and former president of the Oklahoma Association for Justice. He has been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Trial Lawyers Association. His community service includes holding a seat on the board of trustees for Comanche County Memorial Hospital and even working as a volunteer firefighter. He is serving his second term on the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission.
Two of our recent grads are already making names for themselves, and thus have been selected as Outstanding Young Alumni.
Amanda Finch was extremely active as a student on our campus. She helped plan campus activities, served in student government, and was an Aggie Ambassador. After graduating in 2010 with a communication degree, Amanda remained in close touch with Cameron, serving on the alumni association’s board of directors. She volunteered for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and was a mentor for the Youth Leadership Exchange. Her career path has taken her from directing student and civic engagement operations in higher education before accepting an operations management position at Amazon last October.
Debra Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree at Cameron with honors, followed by her master’s in behavioral science in 2016. Debra is a volunteer extraordinaire, lending her time and talents to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, Lawton Community Health Centers, the Oklahoma Veterans Project, and Family Promise. She is currently community engagement and health planning director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and a wellness coordinator for the Comanche County Health Department. There is absolutely no question that Debra has dedicated her life to the healthy minds and bodies of those she serves.
We also are inducting six alumni and staff into the 2021 class of the CU Athletic Hall of Fame:
Tommy Bell played football at Cameron State Agricultural College from 1962-64. A member of the 1962 squad called the “Fighting Few,” he was a first-team All-American, then went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards in 1963, and scored 90 points for the Aggies. Sadly, Tommy passed away last year.
Stephanie Bour was an All-American shortstop for the CU softball team from 2005-2007, and was Lone Star Conference Player of the Year. Her career stats and .366 batting average put her in the top 10 in several Cameron career softball categories.
John Brandes is familiar to just about any NFL fan. He was a walk-on for Cameron’s baseball and football programs, and was a member of the Aggie squad that finished as the runner-up to the 1986 NAIA national champs. He went on to a professional career with the Colts, Giants and 49ers, and helped Washington win a Super Bowl in 1989.
Jennifer Head was a volleyball libero for the Aggies from 2003-2005. Among the lengthy list of honors she garnered were six-time Lone Star Conference player of the week, All-Region, Libero of the Year in 2004, and LSC Player of the Year in 2003.
Brittany Patterson was a guard for the Aggies from 2001-2006 and holds several spots in the top five of Cameron’s basketball record books, including third in career points scored with 1,428, third in career three-pointers and assists, fourth in steals and fifth in most field goals made.
Joining this group is James Helvey, CU’s tennis coach from 1993-2007. He played a key role in building the program here, taking the Aggies to the NCAA Elite 8 eight times, and the top 16 eight more. With a career coaching record of 802-392, he has more conference and regional championships than he can count. He was the 2008 ITA/NCAA National Coach of the Year, and five-time LSC Coach of the Year.
To be honest, the small bit of information I’ve shared here does not do justice to the remarkable career achievements of this year’s honorees. I could easily write an entire column about each of them.
It is easy to see that, no matter what they do, Aggies excel. Cameron University is extremely proud of its graduates and the examples they set in their lives and careers. Today, we congratulate this group of distinguished alumni and wish them a happy Valentine’s Day.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University.