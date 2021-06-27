When I turned 30, my mother asked me if that milestone made me feel old.
I thought it was kind of a silly question at the time. Thirty? Seriously? I’d been a father for only about four years, had just made what I thought was a huge career move, leaving Pauls Valley and the only place I’d worked since college, and was still trying to complete grad school. I didn’t have time to think about such things, much less feel them.
“Thirty didn’t bother me,” she said. “Forty didn’t bother me. FIFTY bothered me.”
Today, I have a hard time remembering what 50 even felt like.
What I have learned is that it’s all just a big circle. Past is prologue, and I’m reminded of that frequently of late.
I reconnected with an old friend from those Pauls Valley days a few weeks ago. He owned a car dealership there, and he was a mentor to me, being at least four or five years older than I was. He knew the politics of professional life, and I learned a lot about community leadership just by watching him.
Fast forward, after not seeing each other in probably 20 years, I took the chance to catch up when I was in the city a few weeks ago. Two decades melted away as we filled in the gaps the absence had left in our stories. We were back and forth, telling one story after another, some new, some old. The hour and a half seemed like mere minutes.
Two weeks ago, I attended the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual convention. When I attended my first in 1984, there were iconic individuals who dominated the journalistic landscape. Towering figures who held sway in every part of the state from the smallest community to the halls of the Capitol building. In appreciation of a presentation I made at the convention, I was given a copy of “Our Greatest Journalists” published by the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. Some of the names, like Bentley and Gaylord, you’re probably familiar with. But it also includes names like Will Rogers and Paul Harvey.
Thumbing through the pages, I was surprised at the number of people I knew, had met, and respected. Many have passed. Some are still with us, but long retired. I could still, however, feel their presence. In this business, most of us realize we’re only caretakers of the entities we work for. Like those legends of the industry, the organizations endure. And as I looked around the convention hall, I realized I am now one of the old timers. Over 40 years have passed since I began the journey and it hardly seems possible.
Finally, I attended my 45th high school class reunion last weekend. We’ve reached that point where there were actually three classes represented. But even at that, there were probably only 80 or so in attendance. My Shawnee High class alone had over 330. A “memorial” list was read at the outset in recognition of those we’ve lost and I’m sure there are a few more that none of us were aware of since we’d gone our separate ways.
Reunions are funny things. People I knew only peripherally in high school I now engaged in long conversations. It wasn’t an exclusionary thing back then. We just ran in our own circles. Those circles are now gone and we “know” each other now in a way we didn’t then. The nerd and the jock, the cheerleader and the bookworm, have far more in common today than they did then. We celebrated and reveled in that “sameness”.
I spent at least 30 minutes visiting another long-ago friend, sharing stories that would have made our parents cringe, reminiscing about the exuberance that drove us in this direction or that, as well as incidents that characterized the stupidity or ignorance of our youth, thankful the technology didn’t exist then which would have immortalized our exploits. We laughed and we smiled.
Three events. Three vastly different times in my life. Three equally gratifying results.
So, to answer mom, even at 60-plus I can’t say I feel “old”. I know for certain there are fewer days ahead than there are behind. But that’s the beauty of it all.
There’s just so much more to appreciate.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.