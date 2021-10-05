I see my role in this column as an educator. One of the most important things you learn about being a professor of Political Science is that you never, ever, EVER tell your students your personal politics. The students will not care. You will not change anyone’s mind. All you do is turn off students who disagree with you. I have tried to bring this same philosophy to this column and, a few Ted Cruz jokes aside, I have made it my goal to avoid my own thoughts and opinions.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.
This week is different. Today I want to talk about Afghanistan refugees, how Oklahoma is involved, and how you can get involved too.
The initial group of Afghanistan refugees is around 37,000 and Oklahoma is currently expected to receive around 1,800 refugees. That is more refugees than any other state in the country except for California (5,255) and Texas (4,481) two states with a much larger population than Oklahoma. Tulsa alone is scheduled to receive 850 refugees, which is as many as the entire state of Ohio.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan is probably the most high-profile foreign policy decision of the Biden Administration and a lot of the debate about that decision has focused on the fate of the United States’ Afghan allies. In the aftermath of the withdrawal the anti-US Taliban has retaken the country and many thousands of Afghans rightly feared for their lives in that scenario. That Oklahoma has taken the lead on this issue has been impressive.
The issue of Afghanistan refugees in Oklahoma has not been completely devoid of controversy. John Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, has posted multiple videos of Facebook urging followers to, “Call and email the governor, call and email your legislators, and tell them: Do not allow Afghan refugees into Oklahoma.” Thankfully those calls have been widely ignored.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, himself a Republican, issued a statement saying that he, “welcomes Afghans fleeing the terrorist Taliban regime to come to Oklahoma.” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, also a Republican, said of chairman Bennett’s comments that, “I don’t think the state Republican Party is speaking on behalf of most Republicans.” Mayor Bynum is correct in that regard. Opinion polling from Ipsos has found majorities of both parties are in favor of resettling Afghan refugees here in the United States.
Very often in the study of politics we focus on where our differences lie. Republicans think this and Democrats think that. There are plenty of places where the parties disagree and some of those are fundamental to our core identities. What is important here though is that this is a place where Oklahomans on both sides of the political aisle have managed to come to together on something positive. Mayor Bynum said that, “My hope is that these refugees who are coming… that this is a city where we help each other out, whether you’ve lived here your whole life or you just got off the plane from Afghanistan.”
On a personal level, I love that sentiment. I want to think of Oklahoma as the kind of place that looks out for people. That is loving and kind. That follows the commandment of Christ to look out for “the least of these” in our policy decisions. So often politics is brutal, ugly, and vicious. It is nice to see Oklahoma on the news because the state saw a group of people in need it chose to step up and serve that need.
Afghan refugees begun arriving but they are not going to be here all at once. Because they are not entering through the typical refugee process, there are legal and logistical issues. This is going to be a process that takes months and not days. In addition we are still in the midst of a global pandemic so there are medical tests that many of the refugees and going through right now so it is not too late to help.
If you are interested in helping out there are numerous charities in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa who are leading the charge. This includes organizations like CAIR and the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and Oklahoma City. In the meantime I want to commend the leadership of our governor and the mayors of both Oklahoma City and Tulsa for taking positive leadership roles in bucking the attitudes of their own political party. Too often we default to partisanship. In this case our state and local leaders did not. Good for them. Good for Oklahoma. If there was going to be a metric where Oklahoma is a Top Ten state, then I am proud to say that it is this one.
