The recently well documented connection between Fort Sill and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been well known by many of us closely connected to the Fort. Lesser known facts, like the assignment of President Harry S Truman at Camp Doniphan at Fort Sill, are often overlooked, but even more so, the fact that numerous highly accomplished men and women who became famous in their chosen fields, were actually born at Fort Sill, most in Reynolds Army Hospital. Some include:
1. Terry Serpico. Began his career as a stunt performer, but was cast in his first major acting role in Donnie Brasco. He guest starred in “Law and Order, CSI: Miami”; “Law and Order: Criminal Intent”, and “Person of Interest”. Serpico played Oklahoman Mickey Mantle in the ESPN series “The Bronx is Burning”, and a starring role as Colonel Frank Sherwood in “Army Wives”. Now living in Charleston, South Carolina, Serpico was born at Fort Sill in 1964.
2. Mary Pope Osborne. An American children’s book author, she is best known as the author of the “Magic Tree House” series, which as of 2017 had sold more than 134 million copies worldwide. Aside from pure children’s books, Ms. Osborne writes fantasy, myths and fairy tales. Living in New York City, Ms. Osborne was born at Fort Sill in 1949.
3. Dave Nelson. An infielder for the Cleveland Indians, Washington Senators/Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals for a nine-year tenure in professional baseball. Later he served as a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, and was the Brewers first base coach for the four years prior to the end of his contract. Nelson served six years in the Army Reserve, passed away in 2018, but was born at Fort Sill in 1944.
4. Cassie Jaye is an American film director, but known for directing the 2016 documentary film, “The Red Pill” about the men’s rights movement. Ms. Jaye, by her own account, has embraced feminism after several incidents of sexual harassment. She owns her own production company with her mother called Jaye Bird Productions. Ms. Jaye, a figure of some controversy, was born on Fort Sill in 1986.
5. Craig M. Wright. Dr. Wright, a graduate of the Eastman School of Music at Harvard University, is the Henry L. and Lucy G. Moses Professor Emeritus of Music at Yale University. He formerly served as the Chair of the Music Department at Yale. Wright specializes in music history, and the study of genius in music. Dr. Wright was born at Fort Sill in 1944.
There are in fact many more. That Fort Sill has produced such genius in so many fields is remarkable in its diversity and without Fort Sill’s diversity, there would be little in all of Southwest Oklahoma.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.