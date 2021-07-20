When American presidents leave office there inevitably follows a torrent of books examining their administrations. Whether written by reporters, scholars, or former government officials, they promise to reveal the true story behind pivotal events and offer insider accounts of secret meetings, scandalous liaisons, criminal activities, and political deals. The insights and accuracy of these works varies from one book to another and is a function of presidential character, the willingness of insiders to go on the record, and the access the authors have to information that can be verified and corroborated.
Some presidents escape this crushing scrutiny with their reputations relatively intact, while others suffer withering scorn and spend the rest of their lives trying to redeem or exonerate themselves. In that context it is no surprise that over the next few months an unprecedented avalanche of books about the presidency of Donald J. Trump will appear in print, and if early excerpts are any guide the vast majority will be devastating in their critiques and provide harrowing accusations no U.S. president has ever faced before.
One of the most eagerly anticipated is “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of the Washington Post. Advance copies include a shocking account of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told his aides that the United States faced a “Reichstag moment” (a reference to the burning of the German parliament by the Nazis in 1933 — the event that gave Chancellor Adolf Hitler an excuse to assume dictatorial power) because Trump was preaching “the gospel of the Fuhrer.”
Milley had been warned by a friend that Trump followers would attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and responded by saying, “They may try, but they’re not going to ing succeed. You can’t do this without the military.” Milley went so far as to call Trump’s supporters “Brownshirts” — a reference to the uniforms worn by the Nazi Party under Hitler — and said “Trump was stoking unrest, possibly in hopes of an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call in the military.”
Milley labelled the Proud Boys as the “same people” the United States fought in World War II and made plans to block any effort by Trump to use the military to hold on to power. The general remained fearful of violence even on the verge of the inauguration of President Joseph Biden, vowing to protect Washington, D.C., with a “ring of steel” so that the “Nazis aren’t getting in.”
“I Alone Can Fix It” also includes a horrifying account of a drunken Rudy Giuliani repeatedly urging Trump to “just say we won” on election night. According to Leonnig and Rucker, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Jason Miller all thought Giuliana’s argument was “incoherent and irresponsible,” but eventually Trump listened and announced very late that evening that he had actually won re-election in spite of an absolute lack of any credible evidence to support his claims.
Similar disgraceful stories appear in other upcoming works, including “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender, who argues that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior staff were worried that Trump had become unhinged and might start a war to remain in power.
“Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” by Michael Wolff, features lengthy interviews between Trump and the author in which the former president rants and lashes out at a wide array of perceived enemies including Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Representative Kevin McCarthy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and many other Republicans the former president felt had betrayed him. And the list of other authors planning exposes of Trump is exhaustive. It includes Bob Woodward, David Drucker of the Washington Examiner, Jonathan Karl of ABC News, and both Jeremy Peters and Maggie Haberman of the New York Times. Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are also reportedly working on damning tell-all books recounting the inner turmoil of the Trump White House, and their work may foreshadow an outpouring of criticism from former Trump confidantes and family members.
There will likely be a handful of less critical works as well. Miranda Divine of the New York Post and Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist are allegedly at work on more moderate critiques of the Trump years, and no doubt many die-hard loyalists will attempt to dismiss the avalanche of criticism directed at our 45th president.
But these new accounts cannot simply be wished away as fake news or partisan assertions. They are too well-researched, vetted by attorneys charged with protecting their publishers from lawsuits alleging slander or libel, and quote too many high-ranking officials by name. Books with those qualities, unless they are condemned by the individuals quoted within their pages or found to include libel or factual errors, have the ring of truth about them. They are the evidence scholars use to write history and the tools citizens should use to make final decisions about our leaders.
We owe it to ourselves and to each other to read at least one of them, and if these books and the ones that will surely follow are accurate, then the last four years were more frightening and more alarming than we ever imagined.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.